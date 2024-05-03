Jimmies softball loses 12-11 to Dordt in GPAC tourney

May 2—SIOUX CITY, Iowa. — The University of Jamestown softball team gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh to lose 12-11 to Dordt University on Thursday, May 2, at the Defenders' American State Bank Sports Complex.

The Jimmies got off to a fast start as they scored three runs in the top of the first but the Defenders struck back in the bottom of the frame with six runs to take a 6-3 lead. The Jimmies' Trinity Gregg came up with the bases loaded and two outs in the third and quickly got two strikes on her but she fought back to work a walk and tie the game up at six. The Jimmies added two more in the frame to take an 8-6 lead.

"That was a big at-bat (from Gregg)," Jimmies head coach Kevin Gall said. "We had the same thing with Spaeth in the seventh, she came in there and had an 0-2 count. The pitcher for Dordt was throwing a pretty consistent sequence and I think it was the same to both girls, fastball, strike, changeup, strike and then battled back. It's too bad that Spaeth's walk didn't walk in a run because we needed one."

The offensive explosion did not stop there though as the Jimmies added three in the fourth to take a 11-6 lead. The Defenders (30-16) started their comeback attempt in the fourth with a three-run inning to cut the deficit to 11-9. The home team got one back in the fifth to bring it to within one run at 11-10.

After the Defenders tied the game up on an error in the seventh, they won on a sacrifice fly to get the one-run win.

Gall said his message to his team after the game was a somber one.

"It was a good year, we appreciate all the sacrifices that the seniors have made over the years and their parents," Gall said. "It's just a crappy way to end. When you score 11 runs and don't win that's not a good way to go. But everyone's gotta go someway."

UJ 11, DU 12

UJ: 3 2 3 3 0 0 0 — 11 15 5

DU: 6 0 0 3 1 0 2 — 12 11 0