Jimmies softball fights back for doubleheader sweep against CSM

Apr. 6—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown scored seven runs in the fifth and six innings on their way to an 8-0 win in six innings over the College of Saint Marty in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 6, at the Nelson Family Bubble.

At the plate, the Jimmies were led by their top two hitters, combined to go 6-for-7 with three RBIs and five runs. The Jimmies' leadoff hitter Trinity Gregg finished the day going 4-for-4, coming a home run away from the cycle.

The Jimmies opened the scoring in the first inning when Gregg hit a triple into the gap in left and came home on a passed ball to make it 1-0. The Jimmies turned to Gregg again in the fifth as she hit a two-run single in the fifth to push the lead out to 3-0.

The home squad continued to pile on in the fifth as they added two more in the frame to take a 5-0 lead. The Jimmies ended the game in the sixth when Samarah Martinez hit a two-run shot over the wall in left to give her team the 8-0 win.

CSM 0, UJ 8

CSM: 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1

UJ: 1 0 0 0 4 3 — 8 11 0

WP: Sunny Halsey (3-0), LP: Shaylynn Campbell (4-8)

Scoring plays:

First inning:

UJ: Trinity Gregg scores on a passed ball

Fifth inning:

UJ: Gregg 2 RBI double, Gentrey Turin, Maddie Spaeth score

UJ: Samarah Martinez RBI single, Gregg scores

UJ: Mackenzie Lefebvre RBI sacrifice fly, Martinez scores

Sixth inning:

UJ: Gregg RBI single, Maddie Spaeth scores

UJ: Martinez 2 run HR, Gregg scores

The Jimmies had to overcome an early deficit to get a 3-1 win over the Flames in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Flames (7-17, 0-4) opened the scoring in the first inning on a Daisy Lowther RBI single to make it 1-0. After that, the Jimmies' starter Hope Ransome settled down retiring four of the next five hitters in a row.

The Jimmies (20-9, 6-4) headed into the sixth inning with only one hit and trailed by the one run. The entire game changed in that frame though as the Jimmies led off with a single and a walk to set up Gregg to hit an RBI single and tie the game up at one. The Jimmies took the lead when Martinez reached on a fielder's choice allowing Turin to score and give the Jimmies the 2-1 lead.

On the mound, Ransome pitched a complete game, giving up one run on six hits while striking out nine and walking one. The Flames starter was Megan Garcia who went five innings giving up three runs on three hits while walking one and striking out two.

The Jimmies return to the floor at 3 p.m. on Monday, April 8, when they go to Dakota Wesleyan University.

CSM 1, UJ 3

CSM: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 6 0

UJ: 0 0 0 0 0 3 X — 3 3 0

WP: Hope Ransome (7-3), LP: Megan Garcia (2-9)

Scoring plays:

First inning:

CSM: Daisy Lowther RBI single, Paige Stuck scores

Sixth inning:

UJ: Gregg RBI single, Spaeth scores

UJ: Martinez RBI fielder's choice, Turin scores

UJ: Quintanilla RBI groundout, Gregg scores