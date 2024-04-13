Jimmies softball fall in doubleheader at Concordia

Apr. 12—SEWARD, Neb. — The University of Jamestown softball team could not complete the comeback in a 4-3 loss to Concordia University (Neb.) on Friday, April 12, at the Bulldogs' Plum Creek Park.

After the score was tied a tone, the Bulldogs had a big fourth inning as they scored three runs on three hits and one Jimmie error to push the lead out to 4-1.

The Jimmies' Samarah Martinez came up in the fifth and hit an RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-2. The next hitter was Kayla Quintanilla who hit a single to cut the deficit to 4 -3.

On the mound, the Jimmies' Hope Ransome threw six innings giving up four runs on nine hits, while walking two and striking out three hitters.

Jimmies fall in game two

The Jimmies gave up seven runs in the fourth inning and that made the difference in an 11-2 loss to the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs (14-20, 4-6) got out to a 3-0 lead through the first three innings before the Jimmies got one back in the top of the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-1. In the bottom of the frame, the Bulldogs loaded the bases and opened the scoring on a sacrifice bunt to push their lead out to 4-1 before a bases loaded walk and a single pushed the lead out to 6-1. The home team would add four more in the frame to push the lead out to 10-1.

The Jimmies (22-11, 6-6) clawed one back in the fifth when Sidnie Aasen reached on an error and Abby Blair scored to cut the deficit to 10-2.

The Jimmies attempt to bounce back at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, when they go to Midland University.