Jimmies' Paul Vandal attends NDSU Pro Day

Mar. 30—FARGO — The NFL dream for University of Jamestown defensive end Paul Vandal is still alive after he participated in North Dakota State University's Pro Day on Tuesday, March 26, at the NODAK Insurance Football Performance Complex.

"I thought it went really well," Vandal said. "I've been preparing for a few weeks now and I think I did everything I could to perform at the best of my ability. So that's about all you could ask for."

Vandal said he was invited to the pro day approximately a month ago. During that time, Vandal said he has been working out and staying in shape.

Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro said he reached out to NFL front offices about Vandal and got the defensive end invited to the workout.

"It was just getting his film out and his measurables and his accolades out to some of the scouts that are in the NFL front offices," Mistro said.

During the lead up to the NFL Draft, multiple Divsion I college football programs host pro day workouts for their draft eligible players to show what they can do in front of interested scouts.

Vandal said he wanted to participate in the pro day to show off his skills to NFL and Canadian Football League coaches and scouts and for a selfless reason.

"A lot of it too is hoping to inspire some younger athletes, show them that even if you're at a small school, they'll still find you if you have that talent," Vandal said.

As a Jamestown native, Vandal has a chance to bring a big spotlight on his hometown.

"I think it'd be awesome," Vandal said about what it would mean to him to make the NFL. "I've got a lot of family ties around Jamestown. It would be great to represent the city and still be a good person at a high level."

During his five seasons as a Jimmie, Vandal played in 43 games, collecting 155 total tackles, 22 sacks for 166 yards, 52.5 tackles for a loss of 236 yards, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one block.

Vandal said he benched 27 reps on the bench press, which is good enough for second most this year at the NFL Combine among defensive ends. Vandal said his unofficial 40-yard dash time was 5.08 seconds.

Vandal was joined by Mistro, assistant coaches Josh Zimmer and Ryder Weischedel and Blue Jays head coach Bill Nelson.

"I think it's great," Vandal said. "I've always had such a good support system from the coaches and being from smaller schools like Jamestown High and University of Jamestown, you develop a bond with the coaches and know they're always gonna be there for you. I think it's pretty cool."

Vandal said Zimmer primarily spoke to scouts.

Mistro said he spoke to scouts from the Edmonton Elks, Winnipeg Blue Bombers with the CFL and the NFL's Washington Commanders. Mistro said scouts from about 20 NFL and CFL teams attended the NDSU Pro Day. Mistro said he was told that the pro day results will be uploaded and the next steps are to wait and see if anybody calls Vandal and invites him to a team's rookie mini camp.

"So it's still a long process ahead but it would mean the world to me as his coach, and I know coach Zimmer and coach (Shane) Clancy feel the same way, to see all the hard work and dedication that this kid has for five years for the Jimmies, to see it pay off somehow, some way, continuing to play the sport that he loves," Mistro said. "So it'd be awesome for everybody."

Vandal is trying to become the first Jimmie to play in the NFL since JJ Svyrud, who played for the New York Jets from 1999 to 2001.

If he does get to play at the next level, Mistro said he will use Vandal as a recruiting tool in the future. If he is asked whether or not the program has sent players to the professional level, Mistro said he will bring up Vandal but also talk about the work each individual needs to put in to get there.

"It's a question that sometimes gets brought up in the recruiting process, 'Hey have you had anybody go on and play at the next level?' I think it's a really good thing for us to be like, 'Yeah, if you're good enough, they'll find you. Here's an example," Mistro said. "We had Paul Vandal go to a pro day last year or whatever the situation is. It's not something you can lie about."

Until the NFL Draft on April 27, Vandal said he will continue to work with Weischdel, Zimmer and the rest of the Jimmies coaching staff.

"Just keep trying to get better," Vandal said. "I like competing against myself, I want to improve my times. Right now, it's gonna be getting even quicker so I can run a faster 40 time, faster top-end speeds, I think that'll help a lot."