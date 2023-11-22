Jimmies men's wrestling beats Hastings, Midland

Nov. 21—SIOUX CITY, Iowa. — The University of Jamestown men's wrestling team went to the GPAC Duals where they took on Hastings College and Midland University on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Long Lines Family Recreation Center.

The Jimmies got a 42-12 win over the Broncos and a 39-6 win over the Warriors.

After losing the first match to the Broncos, the Jimmies responded by winning the next three in a row to take an 18-3 lead. The Broncos would respond with a win but the Jimmies would finish the meet winning four of the last five matches, with their only loss being a forfeit win to get the 42-12 win.

The Jimmies' momentum did not slow down in their match against the Warriors as they won the first two matches to spring out to a 12-0 lead. After a loss cut their lead down to 12-3, the Jimmies' Tommy Beringer got a tech fall win over the Warriors' Zion Amerson to push the lead out to 17-3. Two more wins followed before a double forfeit and then a loss. The losing did not last very long though as the Jimmies' Jake Rau and Chance Robinson finished the match with wins.

In total, there were five Jimmies who recorded wins in both matches.

The Jimmies are back in action on Saturday, Dec. 2, when they take part in the Doane Open. The time is still to be determined.

UJ 42, HC 12

UJ 39, MU 6