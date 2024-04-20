Jimmies men's volleyball sweeps Kansas Wesleyan in GPAC semis

Apr. 19—JAMESTOWN — The No. 9-ranked University of Jamestown defended home court in the GPAC tournament with a sweep over Kansas Wesleyan University (25-15, 25-12, 25-18) on Friday, April 19, at Harold Newman Arena.

The first set started back and forth as the Coyotes (14-13) were within four at 11-7 before the Jimmies got a kill to make it 12-7. That started a Jimmies run through the remainder of the set that saw them take a 19-11 lead. Despite a run from the Coyotes, the Jimmies were able to hold onto the 25-15 first-set win.

The Jimmies had little trouble vanquishing their opponents in the second set as they got out to a 17-8 lead and were able to carry that to a 25-12 second-set win. In the second set, the Jimmies had 14 kills and only three errors and held the Coyotes to five kills and six errors.

"They did what they do all the time, ball control was tight and their offense was on point," Coyotes head coach Dustin Sahlmann said.

The Coyotes were fighting for their season in the third set and it showed as they battled to an 11-10 lead. However, the Jimmies' Caydann Cox got a kill to tie the setup at 11 and then Gaven Hackley got a kill to push the hosts in front 12-11. That started a 7-2 Jimmies run to take a 19-13 lead. In the match, Hackley finished with 12 kills and a .611 hitting percentage.

"I think I hit pretty well," Hackley said. "We had some good defense so all around, we had some good defense so I think all around, the hitting came natural to me today."

The Jimmies (19-1) third set run ended on a Jimmies service error that started a Coyotes run to cut the deficit to 22-16. The Jimmies would not be denied from their fourth consecutive trip to the conference title game though as they got a 25-18 third set win.

"It was great, loved it, keep doing that, the rest of this tournament, keep that intensity right there," Jimmies head coach Travers Cox said.

The Jimmies changed up their starting lineup in this game as freshman Camden Steckler came in for his first start since March 16. He replaced fellow first-year player Tomasz Swiderski who saw his streak of starting seven of the last eight matches come to an end.

Steckler rewarded his coaches' confidence as he had five kills and one assisted block. Swiderski had five kills and two digs.

"Cam's been having a great year," Cox said. "He worked hard during practice this week. He really stood out in practice this week. He worked his tail off."

The Jimmies return to the court at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, when they host Morningside University.

KWU 0, UJ 3

KWU: 15 12 18 — 0

UJ: 25 25 25 — 3

Kills leaders:

KWU: Ryan Wagner 7, Justin Burras 4, Zayin Martinez 4, Kahlib Lawrence 4, Tyler McUne 1

UJ: Gaven Hackley 12, Caydann Cox 12, Caylor Cox 8

Assists leaders:

KWU: McUne 18

UJ: Gabriel Ocasio 22, Gaven Hackley 12, Cayl. Cox 3, Sebastian Ignaczak 3, Cayd. Cox 2

Aces leaders:

KWU: Jose Pina-Garcia 1, McUne 1

UJ: Ignaczak 3, Ocasio 2, Hackley 2, Cayd. Cox 2