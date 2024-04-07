Jimmies men's volleyball sweep Ottawa, Central Christian

Apr. 6—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown men's volleyball team started their doubleheader with a sweep over Ottawa University (Ks.) (25-22, 25-11, 25-19) on Saturday, April 6, at Harold Newman Arena.

The Jimmies sprinted out of the gates to a 10-3 lead in the first set before back-to-back attack errors from the Jimmies gave the Braves life and allowed them to go on a run to cut the deficit to 13-12. The teams continued to trade points from there as the remainder of the set saw seven ties. The Jimmies took a 23-21 lead late in the set and that was enough for them to get a 25-22 first set win.

The Jimmies got off to another fast start in the second set as they sprinted out to a 17-3 lead, drawing a Braves timeout. Out of the stoppage, the Braves put forth their best effort to fight back as they were able to cut the deficit to 22-11 but it was too little too late as the Jimmies got a 25-11 second set win.

The third set started differently than the first two sets as it was incredibly competitive with the teams trading points and being tied at eight. From there though, the Jimmies went on a run to take a 19-12 lead. The Braves cut the deficit to 23-17 before the Jimmies pulled away and got the 25-19 third-set win.

OU 0, UJ 3

OU: 22 11 19 — 0

UJ: 25 25 25 — 3

Kills leaders:

OU: Akiel Williams 12, Kadeem Morris 7, Grant Younie 4

UJ: Caydann Cox 13, Tysen Myers 9, Caylor Cox 8

Assists leaders:

OU: Andrew Salinas 13, Kade Zrna 9, Morris 2, Younie 2, Nazmi Bayoglu 1

UJ: Gaven Hackley 25, Cayl. Cox 2

Aces leaders:

UJ: Sebastian Ignaczak 4, Cayl. Cox 2, Hackley 1

The Jimmies finished their regular season with a comfortable sweep over Central Christian (Ks.) (25-5, 25-12, 25-15) in their second match of the day.

The teams were tied at two early in the first set but the Jimmies' Matthew Wagner got a kill to push the Jimmies in front 3-2. The Tigers (0-23, 0-8) responded to cut their deficit to 5-3 but the Jimmies got a kill to push the lead out to 6-3, kickstarting a run that saw the Jimmies win the first set 25-5.

The Jimmies kept it up in the second set as they took a 10-3 lead before the Tigers attempted to fight back to cut the deficit to 16-10, before the Jimmies went on a run to take a 19-11 lead. The run was ended by a kill from the Tigers' Brad McCoy to cut the deficit to 19-12. The Tigers committed a service error to push the Jimmies' lead out to 20-12, starting a 5-0 run to give the Jimmies the 25-12 second set win.

The Tigers took an early 2-1 lead in the third set before the Jimmies (19-1, 10-0) took a 7-3 lead. The Jimmies kept it up taking a 19-12 lead. After the Tigers cut their deficit down to 23-15, the Jimmies went on a 2-0 run to take a 25-15 third-set lead.

The Jimmies return to the floor at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 19, when they host the winner of the game between Ottawa University and Kansas Wesleyan University.

CC 0, UJ 3

CC: 5 12 15 — 0

UJ: 25 25 25 — 3

Kills leaders:

CC: Brad McCoy 3, Payton Collins 3, Joel Creary 2, Erick Yang 1, Jaylen Fears 1

UJ: Matthew Wagner 9, Donte Jennings 8, Jeffrey Grant Foster 7

Assists leaders:

CC: Yang 8

UJ: Xavier York 14, Gabriel Ocasio 10, Jackson Robbins 5

Aces leaders:

CC: Yang 1

UJ: Robbins 5, Rice 4, York 2