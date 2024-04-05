Jimmies men's volleyball sweep Morningside at home

Apr. 4—JAMESTOWN — The No. 9-ranked University of Jamestown men's volleyball team showed off their toughness in a sweep over Morningside University (25-16, 25-21, 25-14) on Thursday, April 4, at Harold Newman Arena.

The win sees the Jimmies winning streak go out to nine games. Over that stretch, the Jimmies have won 27 consecutive sets.

After the first set was tied at two early on, the Jimmies went on a big run to take a 10-3 lead, drawing a Mustangs timeout. Out of the timeout, the Jimmies appeared to be sailing taking a 17-7 lead, however, the Jimmies served a ball into the net to end the run and cut their lead down to 17-8. That gave the Mustangs energy as they were able to cut the deficit to 19-11 and then 23-15. The hosts fought through that though to get the 25-16 first set win.

The Mustangs (15-13, 6-3) took a 12-10 lead in the second set before the Jimmies responded with a run to take a 14-12 lead, drawing the Mustangs first timeout of the set. The stoppage appeared to work as a breather for the hosts as it allowed them to continue their momentum, taking a 17-13 lead. The visitors once again responded though with a run to cut the deficit to 20-17, drawing a Jimmies timeout. Out of the stoppage, the Jimmies (17-1, 8-0) took a 24-20 lead, drawing another Mustangs timeout. The second timeout worked in the Jimmies' favor once again as the Jimmies got a 25-21 second set win.

"It was more a reset for the entire team," Jimmies head coach Travers Cox said about the timeout up 14-12. "We go through sometimes the motions and we kind of get a little relaxed. So I wanted guys to get back into playing a little better and being more consistent. We had some good swings that didn't go our way. Those balls could've landed in, could've landed out. So a couple of plays altered things. So once we cleaned it up we were fine."

The third set saw the Jimmies get a comfortable win as the Jimmies took an early 8-4 lead and sailed from there to a 25-14 third-set win. In the set, the Jimmies had 11 kills and zero errors.

In the win, the Jimmies' Tomasz Swiderski had eight kills and one ace, which he said was thanks to some extra motivation from Jimmies assistant coach Downey Huynh.

"I think at first I couldn't toss as good as I did in the third set," Swiderski said. "Also, I got a message from my assistant coach that If I miss on a serve I'm gonna get subbed out. So I was kind of scared, kind of stressed as well. So I was just like, 'ok let's make a couple serves.' I guess it went pretty well."

The win means the Jimmies have clinched the top seed in the GPAC conference tournament with two matches remaining in the regular season.

The Jimmies return to the floor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, when they host Ottawa University.

MU 0, UJ 3

MU: 16 21 14 — 0

UJ: 25 25 25 — 3

Kills leaders:

MU: Tharen Cox 8, Natan Alves 7, Isaiah Baynes 7, Jacob DePauw 2

UJ: Caydann Cox 15, Tomasz Swiderski 8, Caylor Cox 7

Assists leaders:

MU: DePauw 22, Baynes 1, Cox 1

UJ: Gaven Hackley 31, Tysen Myers 1, Swiderski 1, Cayl. Cox 1

Aces leaders:

MU: Owen Anderson 2, Cox 1

UJ: Hackley 1, Swiderski 1, Cayl. Cox 1, Sebastian Ignaczak 1