Jimmies men's volleyball sweep Kansas Wesleyan in GPAC semis

Apr. 19—JAMESTOWN — The No. 9-ranked University of Jamestown defended home court in the GPAC tournament with a sweep over Kansas Wesleyan University (25-15, 25-12, 25-18) on Friday, April 19, at Harold Newman Arena.

The first set started back and forth as the Coyotes were within four at 11-7 before the Jimmies got a kill to make it 12-7. That started a Jimmies run through the remainder of the set that saw them get a 25-15 first-set win.

