Jimmies men's volleyball has seven GPAC All-Conference selections

Apr. 24—JAMESTOWN — Caydann Cox showed the GPAC coaches that the University of Jamestown men's volleyball team will be in good hands when his brother, Caylor, graduates.

Caydann Cox was named the GPAC Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year. He was also named to the All-Conference first team.

Cox is the fourth consecutive Jimmie to be named the Player of The Year. He is also the third consecutive Jimmie to be named Freshman of The Year.

This year, Cox had 246 kills, 14 assists, 14 service aces, 149 digs and 40 total blocks.

The Jimmies Sebastian Ignaczak was named co-Libero/Defender of the Year alongside Morningside's Owen Anderson.

This season, Ignaczak had 22 service aces and 203 digs.

Three Jimmies were also named to the first team, Caylor Cox, Gaven Hackley and Ignaczak.

The Jimmies Tysen Myers and Tomasz Swiderski were named to the second team. Donte Jennings and Camden Steckler were honorable mention selections.

The seven players led the Jimmies (21-1, 10-0) to GPAC regular season and tournament championships.