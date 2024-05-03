Jimmies men's volleyball loses in four sets against The Master's

May 2—CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. — The No. 8-seeded University of Jamestown men's volleyball team's season has come to an end with a four-set loss to No. 1-seeded The Master's University (19-25, 25-20, 27-29, 28-25) on Thursday, May 2, at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in the NAIA Men's Basketball Championships.

The first set was incredibly competitive as the teams were tied at 10 before the Jimmies took a 16-15 lead, drawing a Mustangs timeout. Out of the stoppage, the Mustangs went on a 10-3 run to get the 25-19 first set win.

The Jimmies sprinted out of the gates in the second set as they got out to a quick 7-2 lead. Despite the Mustangs fighting back to cut the deficit to 15-13, the Jimmies were able to pull away and get the 25-20 second set win.

The third set continued to be a war as there were 16 ties and five lead changes. The Mustangs took a 17-14 lead and were able to stretch it out to 20-17 before the Jimmeis fought back and took the lead at 26-25, drawing a timeout from the Mustangs. The Mustangs responded to the stoppage in a big way as they finished the set with a run to get the 29-27 third-set win.

The Jimmies struggled in the fourth set as the Mustangs led wire-to-wire taking a 19-12 lead on their way to a 25-18 fourth set win.

UJ: 19 25 27 18 — 1

TMC: 25 20 29 25 — 3