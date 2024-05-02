Jimmies men's volleyball get four set win over Mount Mercy

May 1—CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. — The No. 8-seeded University of Jamestown men's volleyball would not be denied as they got a four-set win over No. 9-seeded Mount Mercy University (25-19, 20-25, 25-14, 25-13) in the pool play round of the NAIA Championships on Wednesday, May 1, at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.

The win means the Jimmies have now won 14 matches in a row. Over that stretch, the Jimmies have won 42 out of the 43 sets that they've played in.

The Mustangs struggled with errors in their loss as they had 32 attack errors, 22 service errors and four blocking errors. Conversely, the Jimmies had 17 attack errors, nine service errors and two blocking errors.

The Jimmies (22-1) got off to a fast start as they took a 10-3 lead in the first set. The Mustangs were able to battle back to cut the deficit to 11-9 but the Jimmies responded by stretching their lead out to 21-15, drawing a Mustangs timeout. The timeout did little to slow the No. 9-ranked Jimmies down though as they got a 25-19 opening set win.

The Mustangs flipped the script in the second set as they were the ones to get off to a quick start. The Mustangs (24-10) opened the set on an 8-2 run before the Jimmies battled back to take a 14-13 lead. The Mustangs answered the Jimmies run with a run of their own as they forced the Jimmies into a timeout thanks to an 8-1 run to take a 21-15 lead. Out of the stoppage, the Mustangs were able to hang on and get a 25-20 second set win.

The first 14 points of the third set were incredibly competitive as the teams were tied at seven. However, an error from the Mustangs gave the Jimmies an 8-7 lead and that was enough to kick start a 9-3 run to take a 16-10 lead. The Mustangs got two back to make it a 16-12 game but the Jimmies would not be denied getting a 25-14 third set win.

The Jimmies saw a win in their sights heading into the fourth set and they played like it galloping out to a 12-3 lead. The Mustangs were trying to avoid that though as they cut the deficit to 13-7 but the Jimmies landed a haymaker with an 8-4 run to take a 21-11 lead. That was enough to see the GPAC champions get a 25-13 fourth set win.

The Jimmies return to the court at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, when they take on The Master's University.

MMU 1, UJ 3

MMU: 19 25 14 13 — 1

UJ: 25 20 25 25 — 3

Kills leaders:

MMU: Colin Castelnau 13. Akeel Oxley 10, Alessandro Spendolini 6

UJ: Caydann Cox 11, Caylor Cox 10, Gaven Hackley 6

Assists leaders:

MMU: Rafael Vieyra 33, Johann Schopsdau 3, Castelnau 1, Oxley 1

UJ: Hackley 14, Gabriel Ocasio 10, Sebastian Ignaczak 5

Aces leaders:

MMU: Oxley 3, Vieyra 1

UJ: Cayd. Cox 3, Hackley 1