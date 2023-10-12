Jimmies men's soccer ties, women's soccer wins at Mount Marty

Oct. 11—YANKTON, S.D. — The University of Jamestown got their fourth tie of the season in what was a low scoring 1-1 tie against Mount Marty University on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Lancers' Crane-Youngworth Field.

The Jimmies (2-8-4, 1-4-3) opened the scoring in the 18th minute when Wade McWhorter scored his third goal of the season to put his team in front 1-0. The score stayed that way until the 40th minute when the Lancers (1-6-4, 0-5-2) tied it up thanks to Brandon Cervantes.

Both teams played tight defense in this one as the Jimmies had three shots on goal and the Lancers had two. In total, the Lancers outshot the Jimmies 8-7.

The Jimmies are back in action at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, when they host Dordt University.

UJ 1, MMU 1

UJ: 1 0 — 1

MMU: 1 0 — 1

Scoring plays:

First half:

UJ: Wade McWhorter, 17:50

MMU: Brandon Cervantes, 39:47

Goalie matchup:

UJ: Charlie Clark: zero saves on one shot, one goal allowed; team: one save on one shot

MMU: Dominik Lang: one save on two shots, one goal allowed; team: one save on one shot

The Jimmies women's soccer team outshot the Lancers 12-2 overall and 10-1 on target on its way to a 2-0 win over their opponents.

After starting the season 0-4-3, the Jimmies (4-5-3, 4-2-2) have now won four of their last five games.

The Jimmies' Ryley Bedard potted her third of the season in the 19th minute to push her team in front 1-0. The score stayed that way until the Jimmies' Miarosa Gyllenswan scored her team-leading fourth goal of the season and seventh career goal in the 89th minute to push the lead out to 2-0.

The Lancers (1-10-0, 0-8-0) only shot on goal came in the 80th minute from Alessandra Lopez.

The Jimmies return to the pitch at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 18, when they welcome in Dordt.

UJ 2, MMU 0

UJ: 1 1 — 2

MMU: 0 0 — 0

Scoring plays:

First half:

UJ: Ryley Bedard, 18:27

Second half:

UJ: Miarosa Gyllenswan, 88:41

Goalie matchup:

UJ: Tea Pence: one save on one shot, zero goals allowed

MMU: Kelsey Tabbert: seven saves on 10 shots, two goals allowed