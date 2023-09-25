Jimmies men's soccer ties, women's soccer win against Doane

Sep. 24—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown men's soccer team scored two late goals to rescue a 2-2 tie against Doane University on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium.

The game was originally scheduled to kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, but was moved to the next day due to rain.

The Jimmies (1-6-3, 0-2-2) got goals from Frankie Parkinson in the 71st minute and Wade McWhorter in the 85th minute to erase a 2-0 deficit.

All four goals were scored in the second half with the Jimmies taking 13 total shots and the Tigers (2-3-4, 0-1-2) taking seven total shots in the final 45 minutes.

The Jimmies are back in action at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, when they take on Waldorf University.

DU 2, UJ 2

DU: 0 2 — 2

UJ: 0 2 — 2

Scoring plays:

Second half:

DU: Hugo Meneguite, 55:38

DU: Cesar Gonzalez, 65:01

UJ: Frankie Parkinson, 70:57

UJ: Wade McWhorter, 84:20

Goalie matchup:

DU: Samuel Montanez: eight saves on 10 shots, two goals allowed

UJ: Charlie Clark: one save on three shots, two goals allowed

The University of Jamestown has its first win of the season in a 1-0 win over Doane University on Sept. 24.

The Jimmies (0-4-3, 0-1-2) opened the scoring in the 24th minute when Miarosa Gyllenswan got away from her defender and calmly slotted the ball into the short side to make it 1-0.

The Jimmies thought they got another one late in the game when Breanna Oettle cleaned up a rebound in front but the ref immediately waved it off for no goal because the ball hit the bottom side of the crossbar.

The Jimmies outshot the Tigers (3-3-1, 2-1-0) 15-2 overall and 7-2 on target in the win.

The Jimmies are back in action at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, when they go to Waldorf.

DU: 0, UJ: 1

DU: 0 0 — 0

UJ: 1 0 — 1

Scoring plays:

First half:

UJ: Miarosa Gyllenswan, 24:00

Goalie matchup:

DU: Grayce Southern: six saves on seven shots, one goal allowed

UJ: Tea Pence: two saves on two shots, zero goals allowed