Jimmies men's soccer tie, women's soccer lose at Midland

Sep. 15—MIDLAND, Neb. — The University of Jamestown men's soccer team stood tall defensively in a 0-0 tie at Midland University on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Warriors' Heedum Field.

The Jimmies (1-4-2, 0-0-1) had four shots on goal while the Warriors (2-3-1, 0-0-1) had seven shots on goal.

The Jimmies were outshot in total though 11-10. The last four minutes of the game were very chippy as there were five yellow cards handed out including two to the Warriors' Adnan Boulaghmal.

The Jimmies goalie Charlie Clark made seven saves on seven shots for his first career shutout. On the other side, the Warriors goalie Marco Moresco made four saves on four shots.

The Jimmies are back in action at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, when they face off against Morningside University.

UJ 0, MU 0

UJ: 0 0 — 0

MU: 0 0 — 0

Goalie matchup:

UJ: Charlie Clark: four saves on four shots on goal, zero goals allowed

MU: Marco Moresco: seven saves on seven shots on goal, zero goals allowed

The Jimmies' women's soccer team was held to one shot on goal as they fell 3-0 at the Warriors.

The Jimmies (0-4-1) saw their lone shot on goal come in the 31st minute when Vega Canada took a shot that was saved by the Warriors goalie Hannah Tillison.

The Warriors opened the scoring in the 43rd minute when Hanna Schimmer scored the first of her two goals to make it 1-0. The senior would put the game away with another goal in the 79th minute to give her team the win.

The Warriors (4-2-1, 1-0-0) took 12 shots on goal, with nine of them being saved by the Jimmies' goaltending tandem of Tea Pence and Anna Cole.

The Warriors turned to Tillison in net who saved the only shot she faced.

The Jimmies return to the field at 8 p.m. on Sept. 16, when they go to Morningside.

UJ 1, MU 3

UJ: 0 0 — 0

MU: 1 2 — 3

Scoring plays:

First half:

MU: Hanna Schimmer, 43:07

Second half:

MU: Jaya Soor, 48:20

MU: Schimmer(2), 78:24

Goalie matchup:

UJ: Tea Pence: six saves on seven shots, one goal allowed, Anna Cole: three saves on five shots, two goals allowed

MU: Hannah Tillison: one save on one shot, zero goals allowed