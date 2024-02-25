Jimmies men's hoops seniors shine in 94-73 win over DWU

Feb. 24—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown men's basketball team finished their regular season with all four of their five seniors finishing in double digits as they got a 94-73 win over Dakota Wesleyan University on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Harold Newman Arena.

The Jimmies were led by Will Cordes' 19 points, while Cole Woodford had 16, Colby Vazquez had 15 and Christian Lietz had 11.

The first half was all Jimmies as they got out to a quick 11-2 lead and kept it up until the Tigers brought it back to single digits at 36-27 with just under four minutes to go. The Jimmies immediately responded though with a jumper from one of the five seniors on the team in Will Cordes to push the lead out to 38-27. That kickstarted a run to push the lead out to 50-34 at the half.

Please check back for the full story.