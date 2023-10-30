Jimmies men's hoops falls 95-79 at Providence

Oct. 28—GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The University of Jamestown men's basketball team's could not come back from a halftime deficit in a 95-79 loss to the University of Providence on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Argonauts' McLaughlin Center.

The Jimmies went into the half down 53-41 and trailed in the second half 42-38.

Midway through the first half the Jimmies took a 24-16 lead on a Cole Woodford three. The Argonauts responded with a run to take a 28-26 lead thanks to a Kenny Curtis three with 8:44 to go in the first half. Over the final 8:44 of the first half, the Argonauts (2-0) outscored the Jimmies (0-2) 25-15.

Early in the second half, the Jimmies cut their deficit to single digits when Woodford got fouled and hit both free throws to make it 55-47. The Argonauts responded with a layup to push it back to a 10-point game at 57-47. The Jimmies continued to fight from there cutting it to 74-65 on a Jimmy Llinas dunk. However, the Argonauts would pull away from there getting the 95-79 win.

The Jimmies return to the court at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, when they take on Mayville State University.

UJ 79, UP 95

UJ: 41 38 — 79

UP: 53 42 — 95

Points leaders:

UJ: Colby Vazquez 16, Silas Bennion 13, Cole Woodford 12, Will Cordes 12, Jimmy Llinas 11

UP: Jaylin Reed 26, Kenny Curtis 20, Davien Harris-Williams 18

Assists leaders:

UJ: Bennion 3, Vazquez 2, Woodford 1, Cordes 1, Covy Kelly 1

UP: Harris-Williams 6, Jamil Bowles 3, Curtis 1, Eric Milner 1, Jake Olsen 1, Drayton Caolie 1

Leading rebounders:

UJ: Llinas 10, Bennion 7, Reid Gastner 6

UP: Bowles 11, Olsen 6, Curtis 2, Milner 2, Brown III 2, Reed 2, Harris-Williams 1, Caleb Currington 1, Caolie 1, Jackson Esary 1