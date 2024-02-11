Jimmies men's hoops get convincing 87-77 win over Midland

Feb. 10—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown men's basketball team withstood a late run from Midland University as they got an 87-77 win on Saturday, Feb. 10, at Harold Newman Arena.

The Jimmies forced the Warriors into two quick timeouts in the first half, the first one with the Jimmies up 16-11 and the second one came when the Jimmies were up 20-15. Through the first half, the Jimmies shot 48.4% from the field and forced the Warriors to shoot 36.4% from the field. The biggest difference in the first half was the Jimmies' ability to punish the Warriors' mistakes as they scored 12 points off six turnovers. Meanwhile, the Jimmies only gave up five points off their four turnovers to go into the half up 42-32.

Please check back for the full story.