Jimmies men's hockey beat UMary 2-1 for MCH conference title

Feb. 18—MANDAN, N.D. — The Midwest College Hockey Conference Tournament trophy is staying in University of Jamestown men's hockey head coach Dean Stork's office as the Jimmies got a 2-1 win over the University of Mary on Sunday, Feb. 18, at the Starion Sports Complex.

The Jimmies (24-8) drew a power play and midway through the opening period, they made the Marauders pay as Kole Christensson scored to make it 1-0.

The score stayed that way until the second period when the Marauders' Andrew Huber scored to tie the game up at one. Later in the period, the Jimies untied the game after Wyatt Johnson took a shot through traffic that was spilled and found the stick of Morgan Venne who buried the puck down to give his team a 2-1 lead with 4:38 to go in the second period.

When the buzzer sounded the back-to-back conference champions sprinted off the bench and onto the ice as their sticks and gear were thrown on the playing surface.

The Jimmies return to the ice on Feb. 7, when they participate in the ACHA National Tournament, with their opponent and the time still to be determined.

UM 1, UJ 2

UM: 0 1 0 — 1

UJ: 1 1 0 — 2

Scoring plays:

First period:

UJ: Kole Christensson (PP), 6:41

Second period:

UM: Andrew Huber, 4:24

UJ: Morgan Venne, 15:24

Goalie matchup:

UM: Kyle Hayden: 43 saves on 45 shots, two goals allowed

UJ: Brandon Weare: 26 saves on 27 shots, one goal allowed