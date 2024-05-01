Jimmies men's golf compete at GPAC Championships

Apr. 30—BEATRICE, Neb. — The University of Jamestown men's golf team participated in the GPAC Championships on Tuesday, April 30, at the Beatrice Country Club.

The Jimmies finished in fifth in the team standings with a score of 49-over-par, with a total score of 913, three strokes back of Dakota Wesleyan University for fourth.

The Jimmies had five golfers participating in the event with their highest finisher being Max Noffsinger who finished in eighth place with a score of nine-over-par. The Jimmies' Aidan Hall finished in a three way tie for ninth with a score of 10-over-par, three strokes ahead of his teammate Jackson Worner who finished in a two-way tie for 15th with a score of 13-over-par. The final two Jimmies participants were Gehrig Geiss who finished in a tie for 21st at 17-over-par and Ben Schaefer who finished in a tie for 36th at 22-over-par.

The Northwestern Red Raiders won the event by two strokes at 36-over-par, with a total score of 900. The individual event was won by the Red Raiders' Jackson Laven who finished at even par.