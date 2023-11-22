Jimmies men's basketball fall 74-61 at Northwestern

Nov. 21—ORANGE CITY, Iowa. — The University of Jamestown men's basketball team gave up 42 points in the second half of a 74-61 loss to Northwestern College (Iowa) on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Red Raiders' Bultman Center.

The Red Raiders (6-0, 2-0) got out to a quick 12-2 lead before the Jimmies fought back to take a 28-27 lead on a Cole Woodford jumper with 3:04 to go in the first half. The Jimmies finished the first half on a 6-2 run to go into the half up 32-29.

