Jimmies' Jorden Morales enjoying final season as thrower

Apr. 6—JAMESTOWN — Over the last two years, Jorden Morales has represented the University of Jamestown at the NAIA National Championships, and the senior has high hopes for his final season.

During his career, he has thrown the shot put, the discus, the hammer and the weight throw. His career best in the shot put outside is 14.07 meters and his career-best for the discus outside is 52.6 meters.

In his first trip to the national meet, Morales finished 15th in the discus with a throw of 46.4 meters. He vastly improved that in his second trip, finishing in third with a throw of 52.15 meters in the discus.

Morales said he is approaching this season with a different tenacity because of his previous experiences at the national championships.

"I think it's very motivating," Morales said. "Generally, I'm not a super competitive person. I don't really care too much for winning, I never have. But, something about last year left that bittersweet taste in my mouth, knowing that I was within 2 meters basically of winning nationals as a true junior. I believe the top two places were at least fifth year in college if not a sixth year. So just understanding that it's so close but it felt so far at the same time. If I'm struggling in the weight room or if I'm unfocused at practice that snaps me back into it and gets me focused up because there is that tangible goal there now."

Morales and his teammates opened their 2024 spring outdoor season season on March 30 at the Al Bortke Open. The Arizona native finished first in the discus with a 47.54-meter throw.

This season, Morales said he wants to win the discus event at the NAIA National Championships. He said he also wants to continue to grow as a leader and a thrower. He said he wants to increase the distance on his discus and shot put throws.

"To get there, the focus would be hitting my technical queues that I've been working on the last few months, really since the fall," Morales said. "So putting everything together that I've been trying to improve upon through the last four years of college throwing."

Morales said he will be throwing the shot put and the discus this season.

Morales said his best skill is his ability to pay attention to the details.

Morales said he first got into the sport thanks to the advice of his gym teacher in middle school.

"I first picked up a discus in sixth grade," Morales said. "... I was in my P.E. class, my gym class back in middle school and we had a track and field unit so everybody got to do all the different events, we tried running, hurdling, throwing all that. The next day my gym coach suggested that I went out to join the middle school track team because she thought that I might've had some potential so I did it. I showed up a week late to practice because I was a little hesitant."

Despite Morales and his fellow throwers competing against each other at events, he said they are not very competitive with each other. He did admit though that they do occasionally joke around with each other.

"If an outsider came in and watched our practice, honestly they wouldn't get a sense of competition at all," Morales said. "If anything there's a sense of great support among each other. I know that a lot of the throwers, we're students of the sport and the art of throwing. So, we're always just looking to help each other get better."

Before he steps into the circle, Morales said he doesn't get nervous and instead locks in to what he has to do. Morales said he doesn't have a set playlist that he listens to before meets and always eats a lot the day before a meet and doesn't eat very much the day of a meet.

"If anything I sort of thrive off of the energy, especially of a big meet, of a big time competition," Morales said. "When I'm competing against throwers that are better than me on paper, those are usually when I perform the best. ... I don't really get too nervous. I understand that you're either going to execute or you're not and then life goes on. Whether you have the best meet of your life or whether you foul every throw and you don't get a mark, life is bigger than throwing. So I don't get too nervous about it because even if I don't perform I wake up the next day and I get to try again."

Morales said he gives credit to his parents, Pam and Albert Morales, coaches, teachers and role models for helping him stay level-headed.

Although he's succeeded in the circle, Morales said he is happier to be a good teammate than a good thrower.

"I take a lot of pride in that (helping the underclassmen), almost more than I do competing for myself," Morales said. "I wouldn't say more. But, it's pretty close, it's up there because as I talked about, I'm very much a student of the sport, I love the art of throwing more than the measuring of our throws. So being able to pass along that knowledge, being a mentor of sorts that is a big deal to me. I'm also a people person, my family and friends are the most important people to my life and everybody in the track team, I'd consider a friend of mine. So because of that, it matters a great deal to me that I am a good teammate, that I am someone who can be a leader now that I'm a senior."

After Morales and his teammates finish competing in the University of South Dakota Early Bird meet on April 5-6, they will prepare for the Al Cassell Classic on Friday, April 12.

"This year, we know what we're doing more and it's always fun to go show out in front of your family and friends, your classmates, all that good stuff," Morales said. "I know we don't get quite the draw that maybe football or basketball does but I expect some people to show up and I want to perform well in front of the people I know."