Jimmies' Gracie Fisher having fun on the diamond and the ice

Feb. 14—JAMESTOWN — For the second year in a row, the second weekend in February has been a busy one for University of Jamestown senior Gracie Fisher.

The Bemidji, Minnesota, native played three softball games and two hockey games over the three days. Fisher played in the Jimmies softball team's 9-1 win over the University of Mary on Friday, Feb. 9, before she took part in the Jimmies women's hockey team's loss to Midland at 7:30 p.m. the same night. She played for both teams the next day as she took part in the Jimmies softball team's win over the Marauders Saturday morning, Feb. 10, and then the hockey game later that evening. She also played in the first game of a softball doubleheader on Sunday morning, Feb. 11.

"It was pretty much just go, go, go the whole weekend," Fisher said. "There was a couple times I got a break in but other than that it was just going straight from softball to hockey or vice versa."

In anticipation of the busy weekend, Fisher said she got all of her homework done prior to the games commencing. The physical education major said she was conserving her energy during the hockey games knowing the exertion she would have to put forth throughout the weekend.

"I just think it's fun," Fisher said. "It doesn't really give me a lot of time to think about the negatives that I could be thinking about when I'm up to bat. It just keeps me busy. I just like playing sports and I like being part of a team. I think it's fun to have a full day of it. It takes me back to my youth days when I would have summer ball tournaments or hockey tournaments and stuff, having to go, go, go, every day. I just enjoy it a lot, I think it's a lot of fun."

Jimmies softball head coach Kevin Gall said the mileage that Fisher put on her body led to an increased risk of injury. But, Gall said Fisher had to continue to push forward mentally and physically. Gall said Fisher needs to have a strong work ethic to get the work in to be good at both sports.

"It teaches other people that, 'Hey you can do whatever you want to do.' Some athletes, they might always do extra like Kobe Bryant did while others are just going to get by on their natural ability and do as little as possible," Gall said. "... So I think it's a good example of it's not easy but that's why I'm doing it, because it's not easy."

In those three softball games, Fisher went 4-for-8 with two RBIs and one walk. On the ice, the defenseman had four penalty minutes over the course of the two games.

"We were looking to her for some leadership on the field," Gall said. "She did a nice job when she played first base. We were looking to her for pinch hitting role in the last game yesterday (Sunday), which we didn't need, but we were ready to pull the trigger on that if a certain situation came up. She could've played better, she had a few hits here and there and according to the stats she's right in the middle of the pack there. She's 4-for-12 in the games she played so far, so you're right in there, four singles and she hit a few balls hard that were caught and played perfect defense, hit by pitch one time. So she was on base at a .429 clip, a couple strikeouts but she did a nice job."

Fisher's one walk saw her get hit by a pitch, which she laughingly said hurt more than hits she took on the ice over the weekend.

"That hit by pitch hurt pretty good this weekend, usually hockey I don't feel much when I'm going," Fisher said.

From an organizational standpoint, Gall, Jimmies women's hockey head coach Amber Schaack and Fisher communicate with each to stay informed of each team's upcoming schedules and Fisher's pressing commitments.

Fisher played for the Jimmies softball team at Presentation College on Feb. 11, 2023, after participating in the Jimmies women's hockey games on Feb. 10-11, 2023, in Jamestown. She also played for the women's hockey team on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

"We just fed off of what worked well last year with her schedule," Schaack said. "So for example this year, we've lightened her lifts, so she'll be with the softball team for lifting, just so she's not missing a ton of stuff there. So, we've lightened that up a bit, make sure she's listening to her body there and if she needs a rest or whatever she may need. If for example this past weekend, Friday, she was able to make it to their afternoon game and then our evening game and then Saturday she was able to play before we had to head over to the rink. So it's moreso if there's a hockey game, for right now, since we're (near the) end of hockey season, she makes it to those and then makes it to the softball games when she's done with those."

While she traveled on the road to an away hockey game last year, Fisher was within walking distance this year as both the softball and hockey teams were at home.

"That's definitely helped a lot especially this weekend when they had a ton of games," Schaack said. "But since they were right here that's definitely helped out with her not missing as much class, all that kind of stuff, being able to stay on top of everything. So it's definitely benefited her on that end for sure."

Fisher's life won't be as busy in a few weeks as the women's hockey regular season ends on Feb. 17 and the postseason starts on Feb. 22.

"It definitely keeps it a little less go, go, go and I'll have more time to focus on more softball-related things," Fisher said. "But I do also like playing both; at the same time, I think it's nice. I'm gonna miss seeing all the hockey faces every single day."

When she thinks about skills that translate from one sport to the other, Fisher brought up multiple different things, including hand-eye coordination. Schaack said one skill that transfers from one sport to the other is Fisher's ability to adapt to changes quickly and the leadership that comes from that.

"We've got one-timers in hockey," Fisher said. "I think that correlates to an at-bat in softball, you have to have the timing right to have a good shot. The same in softball, you have to have the timing right to hit a good pitch and I definitely use a lot more legs in hockey. I think that correlates to when I'm fielding, I usually find myself getting to a ball faster because I'm ready and I'm used to moving my legs that fast I suppose."

While she is the only current Jimmies softball and hockey player, Gall said he and Schaack are recruiting two players who will try to do both.

"I actually had one hockey recruit that reached out to me and asked me about it because she was thinking about playing both when she came here," Fisher said. "I'd be more than willing to talk to anybody else who wanted to talk about it. I think for advice, like I said, make sure you're in it for both the right reasons and you're enjoying it, otherwise it's gonna be a mental toll and make sure you're doing it for your teammates and you're able to put 100% in because you don't want to be holding anybody back. Time management is very much important, you gotta make sure you're getting your schoolwork done as well as taking care of your body and being able to put in two or three practices a day."