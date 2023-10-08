Jimmies football plays tight defense in 24-13 win over Mount Marty

Oct. 7—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown's bye week did little to slow down their momentum as their defense made a big impact in a 24-13 win over Mount Marty University on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium.

"It's homecoming," Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro said. "It's fun to have everybody back and the pumpkin heads are hard to beat in all orange on homecoming. So, it's fun."

The first half was all about the Jimmies' defense and running back Carlos Julian. The Jimmies held the Lancers to 2-for-8 on third down, and 1-for-3 on fourth down. The Jimmies also held the Lancers to 73 yards rushing. Julian took a handoff midway through the second quarter that he took 75 yards to the house to make it 6-3. Late in the frame, Julian took a flip pass from Ty Monson and took it 67 yards to give the Jimmies good field position on a drive that would wound up being a touchdown. In the first half, Julian had four carries for 75 yards and one touchdown and one reception for 67 yards. Julian finished the day with six carries for 79 yards and a touchdown. Julian said the only thing going through his head on the 75-yard run was that he did not want to get tackled.

"My quarterback was finna get sacked so I know he needed help," Julian said about the 65-yard catch and run. "So, I was like, just give it to me man, and I tried to score that one but we got caught."

The Jimmies (2-4, 2-3) got the ball to start the second half and methodically moved the ball down the field resulting in a Zach Hammett 10-yard run to go up 21-6. Hammett finished the day with 14 carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. In total, the Jimmies rushed for 176 yards on the ground, which is six more yards than they had in the last four games combined.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Lancers (2-5, 1-5) found the end zone as Ken Gay II found Jonah Miyazawa from 20 yards out to cut their deficit to 21-13. The Jimmies added a field goal late to go up 24-13 but the Lancers were not out of it yet, getting the ball back with 3:08 on their own 35-yard line. The Lancers got some help from the Jimmies on the drive as an incomplete pass on 3rd and 15 was erased thanks to a roughing the passer call but the Jimmies would not give in. On the very next play, the Jimmies' Parker Chaffee forced a fumble to give his team the win.

"I knew they had no timeouts left and we get the ball back to the offense we were going to win the game," Chaffee said. "So, he was carrying the ball loose and I took a shot at it and got it."

In total, the Jimmies defense gave up 342 yards of offense with 201 of those coming through the air. The defensive unit held the Lancers to 5-for-13 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down, they also forced two fumbles and jumped on one of them.

"It doesn't matter what they do as long as you don't let them score," Chaffee said. "You gotta buckle up when it gets close and play better than them when it matters."

The Jimmies are back in action at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, when they host Dordt University.

MMU 13, UJ 24

MMU: 0 6 0 7 — 13

UJ: 0 14 7 3 — 24

Scoring plays:

Second quarter:

MMU: Maxwell Welch 29-yard field goal

UJ: Carlos Julian 75-yard run (Aanon Peterson kick is good)

MMU: Welch 35-yard field goal

UJ: Ty Monson 25-yard pass to Isaiah Roebuck (kick is good)

Third quarter:

UJ: Zach Hammett 10-yard run (kick is good)

Fourth quarter:

MMU: Ken Gay II 20-yard pass to Jonah Miyazawa (kick is good)

UJ: Peterson 28-yard field goal