Jimmies football loses 40-11 at Northwestern

Nov. 11—ORANGE CITY, Iowa. — The University of Jamestown were outscored 33-0 in the second and third quarters combined and it cost them in a 40-11 loss to Northwestern College (Iowa) on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Red Raiders' De Valois Stadium.

"They got a couple turnovers and they had a short field and we weren't able to muster up a lot of things going offensively and we gave up too many big plays on defense," Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro said. "We kept them pretty tight with big plays in the first half and the second half the big plays got away from us on D (defense) and then offensively we couldn't get a lot of things rolling."

The Jimmies' longest offensive play of the game was a 42-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Johnny Grann to Ryan Collins. The longest offensive play for the Red Raiders was a 50-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The Jimmies (2-9, 2-8) opened the scoring in the first quarter with a field goal before the Red Raiders (11-0, 10-0) kicked a field goal of their own early in the second to tie the game up at three. On the next Red Raiders drive they scored a touchdown to go up 9-3 and that was the last time in the game the teams were tied.The Red Raiders were able to add seven more later in the quarter to go into the half up 16-3.

The Jimmies were able to find the end zone early in the fourth quarter when Grann found Collins on the aforementioned crossing route who ran it 42 yards to the house to cut the deficit to 33-9. The Jimmies went for two and got it to cut the deficit further to 33-11. The Jimmies tried to continue their momentum as they went for an onside kick and recovered it but an offsides penalty wiped it out and forced them to kick it to the Red Raiders.

"It was something to try to get our heart started and we're offsides by a little bit, not terrible, but I don't know if we get there if we're not offsides," Mistro said. "It's the risk you run if you have an onside kick like that."

The loss means the Jimmies have finished the year 0-6 on the road, which is their first season finishing winless away from home since the 2019-20 season.

UJ 11, NWC 40

UJ: 3 0 0 8 — 11

NWC: 0 16 17 7 — 40

Scoring plays:

First quarter:

UJ: Aanon Peterson 27-yard field goal

Second quarter:

NWC: Eli Stadler 46-yard field goal

NWC: Jayln Gramstad 2-yard pass to Michael Storey (kick is no good)

NWC: Gramstad 16-yard pass to Konner McQuillan (kick is good)

Third quarter:

NWC: Stadler 30-yard field goal

NWC: Gramstad 50-yard pass to Ty Schaefer (kick is good)

NWC: Gramstad 20-yard pass to Storey (kick is good)

Fourth quarter:

UJ: Johnny Grann 42-yard pass to Ryan Collins (two-point conversion is good)

NWC: Logan Meyer 12-yard run (kick is good)