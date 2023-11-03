Jimmies football hosting Briar Cliff trying to end losing skid

Nov. 3—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown returns home and is ready to put an end to its four-game losing streak when the Jimmies host Briar Cliff University at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov.4, at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium.

"They're pretty hungry and they want to get this thing done," Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro said. "I trust our guys to have that want-to factor. I tell our guys every week, 'You don't have to do this, you get to do this, so make the most of it.'"

This season, the Jimmies are 2-7 overall and 2-6 in the GPAC. The Chargers come in with a 3-6 overall record and a 3-5 record in the GPAC.

"They've gotten some superior-type talent that we think is dangerous on the offensive side of the ball," Mistro said. "Their wide receivers are big tall dudes that are really strong and physical that go up and get footballs up in the air. Structurally they are sound in what they do, they confuse you with some of their motions and trades and things like that. Defensively ... they seem to be more schematically sound in what they are doing and what they want to be good in defensively and they've had our number the last three years. So, we gotta make sure we're doing our job to make them uncomfortable."

Mistro said the Jimmies will be going with Johnny Grann at quarterback again this week, as the junior is set to start his third consecutive game. This season, Grann has completed 48.9% of his passes for 665 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions.

"It's been really fun," Grann said. "I've had a lot of my teammates playing for me, they believe in me. It helps me believe in myself too and the coaches have done a really good job scheming the past couple games. It's been a great experience."

The Jimmies are coming off a 34-28 loss to Dakota Wesleyan on Oct. 28 when they had two special teams miscues that resulted in 14 points for the Tigers. Mistro said he was proud of his team's ability to hold the Tigers running back Jamin Arend to under 100 yards rushing but he was upset by the miscues.

"They hit a couple big plays on us but when it came down to it we gave up two touchdowns because of field position," Mistro said. "The punt over the head went down to the seven-yard line, the punt over the head again they got the ball back at the 35-yard line and then we went for it on 4th and 13 with five minutes left from inside our own 20 because we needed to go out and go score. So, we gave them the ball inside our 40-yard line three times that equaled to two touchdowns and we lost by six."

The Jimmies and Chargers have played five times since 2018 with the Chargers owning a 3-2 record. Last year, the Jimmies lost 31-25 at Briar Cliff.

Both teams have used multiple quarterbacks this season with Grann, Nick Martinez and Ty Monson all playing for the Jimmies. The Chargers have played four quarterbacks this season.

Mistro said Chargers head coach Shane LaDage told him he has not named a starting quarterback for the game yet.

Mistro said he is looking for big games from running backs Carlos Julian and Zach Hammett and defensive back Hershell Jefferson.

"I think Hershell's been having such a phenomenal back half of the year, he leads the GPAC in interceptions," Mistro said. "I think I expect a big game from him because they're gonna target him, their kid is 6'5 and he's 5'7. So, it's a challenge he's gonna have."

This season, the Chargers have struggled running the ball as they are averaging 61.9 rushing yards per game and only have three rushing touchdowns. The Chargers have thrown for 117.4 passing yards per game and 13 touchdowns.

Mistro said the team's game plan will not be to load the box as much as it will be to see what the Chargers are giving them and adjust accordingly.

Defensively, the Jimmies are giving up 175 passing yards per game and 12 touchdowns while they also have 14 sacks. In order to stop the Chargers passing attack defensive lineman Tyler Dean said he and his fellow hog mollies have to get to the quarterback.

"We just gotta win our one-on-ones, we're gonna have a lot of opportunities to dial up some pressures to get us up front some one-ones," Dean said. "I think at the end of the day we're a good group so we gotta go out there and win the way we know how. So, we gotta use this week as a really technical week and really advance ourselves forward in that way."