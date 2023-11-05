Jimmies football can't keep up 39-30 loss to Briar Cliff

Nov. 4—JAMESTOWN — Despite a slow first half, the University of Jamestown still had a chance to get the win but a penalty on fourth down forced a punt and ultimately cost the Jimmies in a 39-30 loss to Briar Cliff University on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium.

"I feel bad for the seniors," Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro said. "They pour their heart and soul into this stuff and it didn't come out the way they wanted to today."

Midway through the third quarter, the Jimmies (2-8, 2-7) were up 21-18 and were keeping the offense on the field on a 4th and 1. However, a false start forced them to punt and give the Chargers the ball back who drove down the field and scored to go up 25-21. After the penalty, Mistro talked to the offense on the sidelines. "I told them I believe in them and they need to start believing in each other," Mistro said.

The Jimmies opened the scoring midway through the first when quarterback Johnny Grann kept it himself from 15-yards out to to make it 7-0. The Chargers (4- tied the game up in the second quarter when running back Matthew Mason ran it in from eight yards out to make it 8-7 with 11:18 to go in the second quarter. The Chargers added a field goal later to go up 11-7.

Both offenses struggled in the first half as the Chargers went 5-for-12 on third down and the Jimmies went 1-for-8 on third down. The teams combined to have 10 first downs. The Jimmies running attack struggled in the first half as they finished the opening half with negative 13 yards rushing. Grann went 7-for-18 for 74 yards in the first half. The Chargers offense had 134 total yards in the first half.

Please check back for the full story.