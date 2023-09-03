Jimmies football can't keep up in 38-17 loss at Midland

Sep. 2—FREEMONT, Neb. — The University of Jamestown showed off their toughness but they could not keep up as they lost 38-17 to Midland University on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Warriors' Heedum Field.

"There's not one loss that hurts more than another to be honest with you," Jimmies head coach Brian Mistro said. "They're all pretty tough, you put so much time and the guys put so much time and effort into this, and they have school. The coaches, away from their families, you put so much time into this to try to win a game so it's frustrating when you don't get what you want."

The Warriors (2-0) dominated the first quarter as they had 112 yards of offense resulting in 10 points. They were helped on their touchdown drive by starting with good field position as a Jimmies fake punt came up short and saw their opponents start on the Jimmies' 42-yard line. That fake punt run saw the Jimmies' Gage Meyer get 12 yards, which led the team for rushing yards.

In total, the Jimmies (0-2) were held to 30 yards on the ground. The 30 yards is the least amount of rushing yards they've had in a game since they had 23 yards against Midland on Sept. 24, 2022.

"They're good up front obviously and we lost an offensive lineman early in that first series," Mistro said. "They do a good job and I think when it comes down to it, their strengths that they have is up front and when we try to do those things, when we get stuffed a couple times, you want to try to figure out a way to put your guys in better positions to make plays."

The most impactful play in the opening frame for the Jimmies came on the opening drive when starting quarterback Nick Martinez threw a pass and immediately stretched out his left knee. He stayed in there for the next play which forced a Jimmies punt but was replaced by Ty Monson for the rest of the game. Mistro said the early belief is that Martinez suffered a bruised knee.

In relief, Monson went 14-for-28 for 168 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

"I'm very proud of Ty Monson, coming in and being able to get thrown into the fire there and take the leadership role," Mistro said. "It's not ever a great situation when the backup has to go in but Ty took that and ran with it and I thought he did a really good job."

The Jimmies picked up a fumble midway through the second quarter and were able to cut into the deficit on an Aanon Peterson 31-yard field goal to make it 10-3. For the second consecutive game, the Jimmies gave up a late first-half touchdown as the Warriors' Garrison Beach found Shane Orr who broke some tackles on his way to the end zone for a 23-yard score to push his team's lead out to 17-3.

The Jimmies stole some momentum back early in the second half as they scored a touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-10 but a poor punt gave the Warriors the ball on the Jimmies' 31-yard line. It took the Warriors one play to punch it in and push the lead out to 24-10.

The Jimmies would not lay down though as they scored a touchdown with just under 11 minutes to go in the game to cut the deficit to 31-17.

The Jimmies are back in action at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, when they host Concordia University.

UJ 17, MU 38

UJ: 0 3 7 7 — 17

MU: 10 7 7 14 — 38

Scoring plays:

First quarter:

MU: Jared Quinonez 25-yard field goal

MU: Garrison Beach 17-yard pass to Kaylnd Coates (kick is good)

Second quarter:

UJ: Aanon Peterson 31-yard field goal

MU: Beach 23-yard pass to Shane Orr (kick is good)

Third quarter:

UJ: Ty Monson 34-yard pass to Ryan Collins (kick is good)

MU: Beach 31-yard pass to Coates (kick is good)

Fourth quarter:

MU: Beach two-yard run (kick is good)

UJ: Monson five-yard pass to Dawson Schmidt (kick is good)

MU: Tyson Denkert eight-yard run (kick is good)