Jimmies cross country teams compete at GPAC Championships

Nov. 4—SIOUX CITY, S.D. — The University of Jamestown cross country teams took part in the GPAC Championships with the women finishing in eighth and the men finishing in fourth on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Adams Homestead Nature Preserve.

The Jimmies' highest-finishing male runner was Gabriel Trevino who finished in 15th with a time of 25:39.4. The Jimmies' highest-finishing female was Jordyn Thorson who finished in 22nd with a time of 23:01.5.

Please check back for the full story.