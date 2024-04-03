Jimmies' Cox family enjoying final volleyball season together

Apr. 3—JAMESTOWN — There are not a lot of coaches around the country who can say they coach both of their sons at the same time, but University of Jamestown men's volleyball head coach Travers Cox is one of them.

This year, Cox is coaching his sons, Caylor and Caydann.

"It's been pretty exciting, obviously getting to see them both together live was awesome, them getting to play together is even better," Travers said. "It's been amazing."

As of April 2, the Jimmies are 16-1 overall and on an eight-match winning streak. The brothers have played in 16 of the 17 matches together this season, with Caylor missing one match due to an injury.

"I think they've been playing pretty well together," Travers said. "They've been playing together since they were real little so their chemistry is pretty good."

The fifth year senior, Caylor has 95 kills, 103 assists, 19 aces and 93 digs. Caylor used his COVID year to return this year.

In his first season, Caydann has 180 kills, 12 assists, 11 aces and 125 digs as of March 27.

Travers said Caydann constantly wants to prove he belongs in the rotation and is as good as his older brother.

"They've gone alright," Caydann said about his first 16 matches. "I'm hoping to play a little bit better as we're moving to our conference tournament and hopefully win another GPAC championship, but I feel like I could play a lot better."

Through his first 17 matches, Caydann said he has been a good teammate and done a good job supporting his teammates. Caydann said his brother has done a good job being a leader this season.

Caylor said his younger brother's best skills are his ability to hit the ball and his blocking. Caylor said Caydann's passing has improved during the season. Caylor said he wants his brother to serve more aggressively through the remainder of the season.

Travers said Caylor has been a leader since his freshman year and continues to be one this year. Caylor said his success comes from working hard and staying in the moment.

As he was preparing for this season, Travers said his confidence in his team's potential was high knowing the experience that his sons have had together.

One challenge that Travers faced was treating his sons like the rest of their teammates without being biased.

"I just needed them both to go and perform so that it eliminates that family dynamic that's there as a coach," Travers said. "So by them performing on the court, it shows the rest of the team and everyone that they play against that they belong on the court."

Travers said it's easy for him to balance being a father and a coach because he treats all of his players with love, care and respect. Travers said Caylor and Caydann know him better than their teammates so they know what he wants from them even when he's not saying it verbally.

"I'm not sure there is a balance to be honest with you because here's the thing ... I try to treat all these young men the same way," Travers said. "So that means I don't have two sons on the team, I have 30 sons on the team. So I try to treat them all with the same respect I treat my two sons, anything they need."

The family's matriarch, Tiffany, is a staple in the stands at Jimmies men's volleyball games cheering on her husband and sons.

"It means a lot to her," Caydann said. "She enjoys watching us. She's our biggest fan so getting to see all her guys is good."

It was not always a foregone conclusion that the Caylor and Caydann would play together. Caylor came back for his COVID year to play with his brother. Caydann said he specifically decided to commit to the Jimmies with the intention of spending one season with his brother.

"It means a lot," Caydann said. "I always love playing with my brother and playing with dad but also for him. So getting that opportunity has been a blessing."

Caydann said he and his brother are together all the time and that they take classes together.

This is not the first time that the trio has been together on a volleyball court as they regularly play matches during the summer together.

As brothers, Caylor said they know how to motivate and support each other.

"I'd say it helps because I've gotten to know him and understand what he's thinking and I have learned over the years to be able to know when to say something and when not to say something and what to say and what not to say based off of cues and situations," Caylor said. "I think that over time playing with someone for a while it becomes easier to find new ways to push them or help them when they need. So I think us playing together for a while it's almost second nature to find those little helpful tips in order to try to get the best out of him."

Caydann said the last time he and Caylor played together was in club volleyball when he was 8 or 9 years old and Caylor was 13 or 14 years old.

Caylor said the team's goal is to make a deep run in the postseason.

"As a team, we're hoping to finish out the rest of the regular season undefeated, try to make sure we play one match at a time and take care of each match," Caylor said. "Then, going into the conference tournament, hopefully win that again for a fourth time and then make it to nationals and see what we can do there."