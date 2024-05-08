Jimmies' Bennion, Cordes, Llinas returning for fifth years

May 8—JAMESTOWN — The 2024-25 University of Jamestown men's basketball team will have three key returners in the form of Will Cordes, Silas Bennion and Jimmy Llinas.

The three players will use their COVID extra year of eligibility to return.

"I wasn't really ready to be done playing," said Cordes, who decided to return at the end of March. "I thought if I have a year, I might as well play because I think I'd miss it if I didn't and also... Silas and Jimmy are also coming back for a fifth year. So that was pretty cool to be able to kind of make that decision with them. We all made our own decision but it'll be fun having two guys I've played with back again next year."

Bennion said it's been almost a month since he decided to come back. Bennion said he wanted to come back because he enjoys Jamestown and knew Cordes and Llinas were also returning.

Llinas said he made his decision after working out with new head coach Casey Bruggeman.

Last year, Bennion led the team with averages of 18 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.0 steals per game. Llinas averaged 9.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Cordes averaged 11.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

Last season, Llinas was named the GPAC Defensive Player of the Year, and was an All-Conference Second Team selection. Bennion was the only Jimmie selected as an All-Conference First Team selection and Cordes was an honorable mention.

Cordes is the only one of the three returning who has reached the 1,000-point mark. He currently has 1,400 career points, good for 15th on the all-time points list. He is 28 points shy of passing Joe Ford for 14th.

The three are expected to be a part of a roster that returns 12 players from last year.

"I think it's pretty good," Llinas said. "We're fairly experienced as a program. I know we're going to a new conference so there'll be some new teams and whatnot but I'd say we're pretty experienced in a lot of different situations. So having that leadership and find ways through adversity will help out, especially younger guys or people that are newer to this atmosphere. So I think it's pretty big, pretty big that we'll be back. I think the biggest thing is it'll help out a lot of people even coach Bruggeman."

This spring, the Jimmies are practicing under Bruggeman, who all three players said made an impact on their decisions.

"That's huge, building a bond and a relationship between the coach and a player is really important," Cordes said. "We've already accomplished that so far in the postseason. It's been really awesome getting to know him. He's a great guy, a lot of positive energy. He's intense, he cares a lot about the team and the program and where we're headed. I'm sure throughout the rest of the spring, summer, fall, we'll continue to grow closer and build that team chemistry."

Bennion said Bruggeman has been coaching him and his teammates and working out with them this spring. Cordes said Bruggeman has come to all of the team's workouts so far this spring.

"Spring is a little different," Bennion said. "We're working out. We're going hard but I was saying, there's nothing like the games as in with the intensity that people bring. But for these workouts, he's a young coach so he's out there guarding us, pushing us, which is awesome, it brings a lot of energy, it makes it fun. It's been a good spring with him."

Cordes said this year has been more about getting to know Bruggeman.

"For spring after my freshman and maybe sophomore year too, we just did strength and conditioning, our weightlifting workouts, we didn't do much on the court," Cordes said. "But we were also here for the entire summer. We're not gonna be doing any team stuff in the summer. It was good since Casey is pretty much brand new to the program, it was good for us to get a lot of on-court workouts in with him and learn how his mind works, how he likes to coach. He likes to get a good look at us and see what we can do, how we play, how we operate."

During this offseason, Llinas said he is working hard in the weight room to bulk up for next year. On the court, Llinas said he has been working on playing in the post and improving that part of his game.

Llinas said he will work out with his friends at home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, this summer.

"This summer I'll be returning home up until school starts," Llinas said. "So when I head back home I'll just be working out with guys I know, staying in shape, still lifting. I still have things I need to do when I'm home. So it doesn't really change too much, it's gonna be pretty nice weather when I'm home."