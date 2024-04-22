Jimmies baseball swept by Morningside at home

Apr. 21—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown baseball team was held to two hits in a 4-1 loss to Morningside University on Sunday, April 21, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Jimmies' two hits came from Triston Madison as the catcher went 2-for-3 with one double and one strikeout.

The Jimmies opened the scoring in the first when Chase Burke scored on an RBI ground out to make it 1-0. The Mustangs tied the game up in the fourth and took the lead in the sixth when Aiden Bishop hit a three run home run to push his team's lead out to 4-1.

The Jimmies starter was Avery Liestman who went 5 innings giving up two runs on six hits while walking two and striking out six hitters.

The Jimmies struggled on the mound in the second game of the double header as they lost 11-3 to the Mustangs.

After the Mustangs (30-14, 17-7) opened the scoring on their third home run of the afternoon, the Jimmies turned to Madison once again who hit a two run shot to push the Jimmies in front 2-1 in the third inning.

The Mustangs retook the lead in the fourth on an error and pushed the lead out to 4-2. The Mustangs tacked one two more in the fifth to push the lead out to 6-2. The Mustangs' Eddie Branacato came up in the seventh and hit a two run shot to push the lead out to 8-2. Brancato finished the second game going 3-for-5 with 5 RBIs, three runs, two home runs and one strike out.

The Jimmies (25-15, 11-11) got one back in the bottom of the seventh to make it 8-3 but that was not enough as the Mustangs pulled away for the win.

The Jimmies return to the diamond at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 22, when they host Concordia University (Neb.).