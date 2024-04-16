Jimmies baseball swept in doubleheader at Briar Cliff

Apr. 15—SIOUX CITY, Iowa. — The University of Jamestown baseball team saw an error come back to bite them in a 7-4 loss to Briar Cliff University in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday, April 15, at the Chargers' Bishop Mueller Complex.

The Jimmies opened the scoring in the second when Hayden Brown hit his team leading eighth home run of the season, a two run shot to take a 2-0 lead. The lead did not last for very long though as in the bottom of the frame the Chargers' Justin Remar hit a three run homer to take a 3-2 lead. That was one of three home runs the Chargers hit in the game as they took a 5-2 lead in the fifth.

The Jimmies' Jett Nelson hit a bomb in the sixth to cut the deficit to 5-4. The Chargers would stretch the lead out to 7-4 in the bottom of the sixth thanks to a Jimmies error.

The Jimmies were sunk by a poor bottom of the first inning in an 11-1 loss to the Chargers in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Chargers loaded the bases four batters into the bottom of the first and then scored two runs on a single from Cade Marquardt to push the lead out to 2-0. The Chargers tacked on another six runs in the inning to trail 7-0.

The Chargers (20-17, 13-7) kept it up from there scoring four runs in the fourth to stretch the lead out to 11-0. The Jimmies' Isaiah Roebuck came up with runners on first and second in the fifth and hit a single up the middle to score a run and cut the deficit to 11-1.

On the mound, the Jimmies' (25-13, 11-9) Trei Hough started the game going 0.2 innings giving up two earned runs on three hits while walking one. On the other side, the Chargers turned to Logan Borboa who pitched a complete game giving up one run on four hits while walking one and striking out seven hitters.

The Jimmies return to the diamond at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 19, when they host Concordia University (Neb.).