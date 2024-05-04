Jimmies baseball sweeps Morningside, Northwestern

May 3—CRETE, Neb. — The University of Jamestown baseball team opened their day in dramatic fashion with a 4-3 win over Morningside University on Friday, May 3, at Doane University's Doane Ballfield Complex in the GPAC Tournament.

The Jimmies' Jordan Singleton stayed hot on the second day of the GPAC tournament, getting the Jimmies on the board first with a sacrifice fly in the first and adding an RBI single in the third to push the Jimmies in front 2-0. Singleton finished the first game going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

The Mustangs got one back in the fourth and one back in the fifth to tie the game up at two. The Jimmies' Isaiah Roebuck scored in the seventh to push the Jimmies in front 3-2. The score stayed that way until the top of the ninth when the Mustangs tied the game up at three. The Jimmies would not be denied, though, as Riki Okamoto came up with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth and took a pitch off the inside of his leg to score Jett Nelson and give the Jimmies the 4-3 walk-off win.

The win means the Jimmies returned to the field to face off against Northwestern College.

MU 3, UJ 4

MU: 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 — 3 6 2

UJ: 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 — 4 9 1

The Jimmies pitchers stayed locked in through the second game of the doubleheader with a 3-1 win over Northwestern University in the GPAC Tournament.

The Jimmies' Jett Nelson hit a single to score two in the fourth and give his team the 2-0 lead. The Jimmies (30-18) added another one in the fifth to push the lead to 3-0. The Red Raiders (25-27) got one back in the sixth but stranded the bases loaded to keep the score at 3-1.

The Jimmies starter was Luke Zimmer, who went 5.2 giving up one unearned run on five hits, while walking one and striking out two hitters.

Through the two games, the Jimmies used eight pitchers as they went 18 innings, giving up three unearned runs on 13 hits, while walking eight hitters and striking out 10 hitters.

"We knew at the beginning of the year that we were gonna have a legit bullpen," Hager said. "But as the year's gone on it's played itself out. They needed to come up big today and that's exactly what they did. So give the starting pitchers credit for setting the tone and give the guys that finished up the games credit because they were able to nail it down. When position players know that the pitchers coming in relief are gonna attack, I think they relax a little more and go make plays. So it all feeds off each other and I'm really proud of the outing."

The Jimmies return to the diamond at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, when they take on Doane University.

UJ 3, NWC 1

UJ: 0 0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 6 2

NWC: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 7 1