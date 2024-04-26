Jimmies baseball sweeps Hastings in triple header

Apr. 25—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown baseball team used the long ball to their advantage in a 4-1 win over Hastings College in the first game of a triple header on Thursday, April 25, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Jimmies had two home runs, a two-run homer from Chase Burke and a solo homer from Jordan Singleton. The other Jimmies run was on a wild pitch as Jett Nelson scurried home in the fourth.

The Broncos' Jared Delgado came up in the fourth and hit a solo home run to cut his team's deficit to 3-1

The Broncos had a chance to fight back as Tyler Welsh lined a single to right with runners on first and second and one out but the Jimmies' Julian Sansores threw the ball on a line to home to get the Broncos' Ben Richter trying to score from second.

The Jimmies used three pitchers in the first game as Avery Lietsman started the game and went 5.2 giving up one run on three hits while walking two and striking out five. The Jimmies then turned to Ethan Petty and then Hayden Brown to finish the game off.

HC 1, UJ 4

HC: 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 5 0

UJ: 0 0 2 1 1 0 X — 4 6 1

The Jimmies kept up the long ball party in the second game as they got a 6-5 win over the Broncos in the second game of the tripleheader.

The Broncos opened the scoring in the top of the first thanks to an errant throw to take a 1-0 lead. The Jimmies punched back in a big way in the bottom of the first as they loaded the bases for Julian Sansores who cranked a grand slam to right to push the Jimmies in front 4-1.

The Jimmies tacked on another one in the second when Burke hit a single to score Jett Nelson and give the Jimmies the 5-1 lead. The Broncos got one back on a solo homer to cut the deficit to 5-2.

The Broncos fought back in the fifth to tie the game up at five. The game wasn't tied for very long though as two batters into the bottom of the fifth, the Jimmies' Isaiah Roebuck hit a solo shot to give the Jimmies the 6-5 lead. The home run is Roebuck's second of the season and second of his career.

The Jimmies turned to Brown to close the game out and he did just that getting the save with two ground outs and a fly out.

HC 5, UJ 6

HC: 1 0 0 1 3 0 0 — 5 6 0

UJ: 4 1 0 0 1 0 X — 6 10 1

The Jimmies were down to their final strike three different times in the bottom of the eight but managed to fight through that to get a 5-4 win over the Broncos in the third game of the triple header.

The teams traded runs in the first inning before the Jimmies took the 2-1 lead on a Jordan Singleton single in the third inning.

The Broncos (14-35, 5-22) tied the game up at two in the fourth. The Jimmies' Varen Sabino hit a single in the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. The Jimmies were not the only team to increase the drama in the game as the Broncos were down to their last out in the seventh when they hit a solo home run to tie the game up at 3.

The Jimmies' (28-17) RJ Woods was down 0-2 and battled back to work a walk before his teammate Rikki Okamoto did the same thing, bringing Chase Burke to the plate. Burke appeared to be copying his teammates battling back from down 0-2 to get it 3-2 before he hit a line drive to center to score Sy Steele and Okamoto and give the Jimmies the 5-4 win.

The two teams return to the field at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 25.

HC 4, UJ 5

HC: 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 4 8 1

UJ: 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 — 5 11 2