Jimmies baseball sweeps Dakota Wesleyan on the road

Apr. 13—MITCHELL, S.D. — The University of Jamestown offense scored five runs in the fifth and that made the difference in an 8-0 win over Dakota Wesleyan University on Saturday, April 13, at the Tigers' Cadwell Park.

The Jimmies opened the scoring in the second inning when Jett Nelson reached on an infield single and Ryan Muizelaar scored to take a 1-0 lead. The score stayed that way until the fifth when the Jimmies' Alex Alva hit a three-run shot to push the lead out to 4-0. The Jimmies kept it up from there hitting a Jordan Singleton two-run shot later in the inning to push the lead out to 6-0.

Alva kept up his big day with a single to score Jackson Bonneville to push the lead out to 7-0. Alva finished the first game going 2-for-4 with four RBIs and one run.

The game between the Jimmies and the Tigers was tied at eight until the seventh inning when the Jimmies pulled away to get a 13-8 win in the second game of the doubleheader.

The teams traded two-run frames in the second before the Jimmies put up four runs in the third to push the lead out to 6-2.

The Tigers (14-24, 6-12) responded with three in the fourth to cut the deficit to 6-5. The Tigers kept it up with two in the fifth to take a 7-6 lead. Midway through the sixth, the Jimmies' Ben Patton scored on an error to tie the game up at 7 and then Riki Okamoto scored on a sacrifice fly to give the Jimmies an 8-7 lead. The Tigers responded with a run in the bottom of the frame to tie the game up at eight.

The Jimmies (24-10, 10-6) would not be denied though as with two outs in the seventh, they loaded the bases for Isaiah Roebuck who hit a two-run single to score Hayden Brown and Jett Nelson scored to push the Jimmies in front 10-8. The Jimmies' Jordan Singleton came up in the eighth and hit another single to push the lead out to 11-8. The Jimmies added one more in the frame and one in the ninth to take a 13-8 lead.

The Jimmies winning pitcher was Jack Howard who improved to 4-3 as he went 1.1 giving up one run on one hit while striking out one.

The Jimmies return to the diamond at 12 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, when they take on Dakota Wesleyan University.