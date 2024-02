Feb. 24—KANSAS CITY, Ks. — The University of Jamestown baseball team was held to two hits in a 5-0 loss to Clarke University on Saturday, Feb. 24, at Baker University's Homefield Complex.

The Jimmies' first hit of the day came from Ryan Muizelaar in the second inning and their second hit came from Isaiah Roebuck in the third inning on a triple.

Please check back for the full story.