Jimmies baseball splits with Doane in GPAC tourney

May 4—CRETE, Neb. — The University of Jamestown got an 8-6 win over Doane University on Saturday, May 4, at the Tigers' Doane Ballfield Complex. The win means the Jimmies forced a winner-take-all game for the GPAC Doane Bracket Championship game.

It did not take long for the Jimmies to open the scoring as Ryan Muizelaar hit a single to score Chase Burke in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. The score stayed that way until the Tigers scored four runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead. The Jimmies responded in the bottom of the frame when Jordan Singleton hit a solo home run to cut the deficit to 4-2. The Jimmies kept it up in their next trip to the plate as Julian Sansores hit a double to cut the deficit to 4-3 and then scored on a groundout to tie the game up at four.

The Tigers retook the lead in the sixth as they scored two runs on one hit to take the lead out to 6-4. The Jimmies' Hayden Brown it a home run to lead off the sixth to cut the deficit to 6-5. The Jimmies added one more in the frame to tie the game up at six. The Jimmies' Singleton hit another homer in the seventh to push the Jimmies in front 8-6.

Over the last four games, Singleton is hitting 6-for-10 with three runs, six RBIs and three home runs.

"Jordan has played a huge role in our team all year. He's caught a lot of significant games and at our DH, one of our best hitters all year," JImmies head coach Tom Hager said. "But over the course of the last couple of weeks, he's had to step up and be the starting catcher and he has led our team and I'm really proud of him for that."

DU 6, UJ 8

DU: 0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 6 12 0

UJ: 1 0 1 2 0 2 0 0 0 X — 8 12 2

The Jimmies could not keep up in an 11-4 loss to the Tigers in the second game of the winner-take-all game in the Doane Bracket of the GPAC tournament.

Out of the Tigers' 11 runs nine of them were unearned.

"We knew in game two today that we were gonna have to really piecemeal the parts together, get a bunch of contributions ... get a bunch of guys on the mound and at the beginning of the game I felt like we did that," Hager said. "We pieced some things together but as the game went on we made a few mistakes in the field and that led to some of their runs."

The teams traded runs in the third before the Tigers (38-18) took a 3-1 lead in the fourth. The Jimmies (31-19) took a 4-3 lead in the third thanks to a Jett Nelson double to score three runs. The Tigers responded with a big bottom of the fifth as they scored three runs on one hit to take a 6-4 lead. The Tigers would add one more in the seventh before they put the game away in the eighth thanks to an Aaron Vulcano grand slam to push their lead out to 11-4.

The Jimmies finished their season six of their last eight games.

UJ 4, DU 11

UJ: 0 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 4 6 4

DU: 0 0 1 2 3 0 1 4 X — 11 12 1