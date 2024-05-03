Jimmies baseball falls 2-1 at Doane in GPAC tourney

May 2—CRETE, Neb. — The University of Jamestown baseball team saw their comeback attempt fall short in a 2-1 loss to Doane University on Thursday, May 2, at the Tigers' Doane Ballfield Complex.

The Tigers pitcher was Aaron Forrest who pitched a complete game giving up one run on six hits while striking out seven strikeouts. The Jimmies starter was Cade Torgerson who went six innings giving up zero earned runs on five hits while striking out three and walking one.

Please check back for the full story.