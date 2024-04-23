Jimmies baseball fall in doubleheader against Concordia

Apr. 22—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown baseball team gave up three solo home runs in a 4-1 loss to Concordia University (Neb.) on April 22, at Jack Brown Stadium.

The Jimmies' Luke Zimmer worked in and out of trouble in the top of the first as he gave up a solo home run and then gave up back-to-back singles with only one out but got out of it with two fly outs to end the inning.

The Bulldogs hit two more solo home runs to take a 3-0 lead through the sixth and then tacked on one more on a sacrifice fly to center to take a 4-0 lead. The Jimmies got one back in the bottom of the seventh when Hayden Brown hit a solo home run of his own to left-center to cut the deficit to 4-1.

The Bulldogs starter was Caden Johnson who pitched a complete game giving up one run on three hits while striking out five and walking one. The Jimmies starter was Luke Zimmer who went four innings giving up two runs on seven hits while striking out eight and not walking any Bulldogs.

CUNE 4, UJ 1

CUNE: 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 — 4 10 0

UJ: 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 3 1

The Jimmies gave up three runs in the top of the ninth to lose 6-3 to the Bulldogs in the second game of the doubleheader.

The Jimmies (25-17, 11-13) opened the scoring when RJ Woods came in to replace an injured Triston Madison with two strikes on him and hit a double to give his team the 1-0 lead. The Jimmies added one more in the frame to give them a 2-0 lead.

The Bulldogs (33-12, 17-7) came up with big hits in the fourth as they scored three runs on three hits to take a 3-2 lead. The Jimmies tied it up in the fifth when Woods reached on an error allowing a run to score and make it 3-3.

Both team's pitchers forced their opponents to strand runners on from there as from the sixth through the eighth the Jimmies left three runners on base, while the Bulldogs stranded two runners on, with both coming in the sixth.

The score stayed tied until the top of the ninth when the Bulldogs' Ty Nekoliczak hit a single to score a run and push the Bulldogs in front 4-3. The Bulldogs added two more in the inning to get the 6-3 lead.

The Jimmies opted for a bullpen game in the second game as they used eight pitchers. The Jimmies starter was Austin Shelton who pitched two innings giving up two hits, while striking out two and walking two. The Bulldogs were not afraid to go their bullpen as well as they used six pitchers. Their starter was Matthew Rhoades who went 1.1 giving up three hits while striking out one.

The loss pushes the Jimmies' losing streak out to six games.

The Jimmies return to the diamond at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26, when they host Hastings College.

CUNE 6, UJ 3

CUNE: 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 3 — 6 8 1

UJ: 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 6 0