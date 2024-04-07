Jimmies baseball covincingly sweep Northwestern

Apr. 6—JAMESTOWN — The University of Jamestown baseball team was held to three hits but the only one that mattered was the last one as Triston Madison hit a walk-off two-run homer to give his team a 2-1 win over Northwestern College on Saturday, April 6, at Jack Brown Stadium

The Jimmies entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing by one run when Jett Nelson came up to lead off the inning. On the second pitch, he saw the junior flied a ball out to right that dropped as the right fielder Mason Porepp slipped on the right field line. The very next pitch was rocketed over the right field wall from Madison to end the game.

"It was a really good pitch to hit," Madison said. "I jumped on the first pitch, the wind helped me out a little bit but got a good barrel on it and got it out of here."

On the mound, the Red Raiders' Drew Dykstra pitched 6+ innings giving up two runs, with one of them earned, while striking out nine and walking three hitters. The Jimmies starter was Avery Liestman pitched a complete game, giving up one run on six hits, while striking out three hitters and walking one.

'He was able to also get ahead and with getting ahead he was able to get in good pitchers counts and when you can do that with the kind of stuff he has, he was able to be very effective," Jimmies head coach Tom Hager said. "Give him credit I thought that one of the biggest keys of the game was after giving up the home run, he was able to minimize the damage."

The Jimmies' three hits came from Jackson Bonneville, Madison and Ryan Muizelaar.

The Red Raiders broke the deadlock in the top of the sixth when Porepp hit a solo shot to right to take a 1-0 lead.

NWC 1, UJ 2

NWC: 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 1 — 1

UJ: 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 2 3 2

WP: Avery Lietsman (5-0) , LP: Drew Dykstra (3-3)

Scoring plays:

Sixth inning:

NWC: Mason Porepp solo HR

Seventh inning:

UJ: Triston Madison 2-run HR, Jett Nelson scores, unearned

The University of Jamestown offense exploded in the second of the doubleheader as they beat the Red Raiders 20-2.

"We started making some adjustments from game one to game two and we did a nice job of using the whole field." Hager said. "We were able to get a couple of long balls but we were also able to run the bases well. So, I think by simplifying our approach everybody fed off of everybody, it's contagious."

The Jimmies 20 runs are their most in a game since they scored 22 in a 22-5 win over Dakota Wesleyan University on April 28, 2023.

The Red Raiders did not let their game one loss get to them early as three batters into the game, Sam Stanford hit a solo shot to take a 1-0 lead. That would be the last time the Red Raiders had momentum as the Jimmies' Chase Burke hit a solo HR to tie the game up at one in the bottom of the first.

The Red Raiders added another one in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead before the Jimmies punched right back in the bottom of the second when Madison hit another home run to tie the game up at two. The Jimmies (21-9, 7-5) added another two in the frame to take a 4-2 lead.

The Jimmies tacked on five more in the third and three more in both the fourth and fifth to take a 15-2 lead. The Jimmies started to go down their bench later in the game including in the sixth when Ben Swemensson led off with his first homer of the season to push the lead out to 16-2. Later in the inning, junior Sy Steele hit a two RBI double to increase the lead to 18-2.

"You want to create depth throughout the season and when you can see some guys have success the way they did today you know that can only help throughout the season," Hager said.

At the plate, the Jimmies were led by Alex Alva's 4-for-4 day with four RBIs and one run. Madison was not far behind his teammate as he went 3-for-4 with five RBIs and three runs. In total in the two games, Madison went 4-for-6 with three home runs, seven RBIs and four runs.

"After that first game hit that I had, it just unlocked so much confidence for me at the plate, big monkey off my back for sure," Madison said.

The Jimmies return to the diamond at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, when they go to Dakota Wesleyan University.

NWC 2, UJ 20

NWC: 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2 6 3

UJ: 1 3 5 3 3 5 X — 20 18 1

WP: Ryan Radkey (3-1), LP: Aldan Sleperda (2-5)

Scoring plays:

First inning:

NWC: Sam Stanford solo HR

UJ: Chase Burke solo HR

Second inning:

NWC: Rainer Castillo scores on an error, unearned

UJ: Madison solo HR

UJ: Alex Alva two run HR, Isaiah Roebuck scores

Third inning:

UJ: Jett Nelson reaches on an error, Ryan Muizelaar scores, unearned

UJ: Madison single, Nelson scores, unearned

UJ: Alva 2 RBI single, Bonneville, Madison score

Fourth inning:

UJ: Madison 3 run HR, Nelson, Hayden Brown score

Fifth inning:

UJ: Roebuck solo HR

UJ: Jordan Singleton 2 run HR, Riki Okamoto scores

Sixth inning:

UJ: Ben Swennumson solo HR

UJ: Sy Steele 2 RBI double, Roebuck, Bonneville score

UJ: Okamoto scores on a passed ball, unearned

UJ: RJ Woods RBI groundout, Steele scores