Jimmie Ward's versatility as safety, nickel cornerback 'huge' for 49ers

Jimmie Ward showing he can play all over the 49ers' defense has been valuable down the stretch.

After Ward missed the first four weeks of the 2022 NFL season with a hamstring injury, the veteran safety then suffered a broken bone in his hand during San Francisco's Week 5 win over the Carolina Panthers, allowing Tashaun Gipson to carve out a starting role for himself at free safety opposite of strong safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Ward then was thrust into action at the nickel cornerback position.

Coach Kyle Shanahan not only has been thankful for Ward’s flexibility but also for his level of play on the field.

“Jimmie’s been huge for us,” Shanahan said on Friday via conference call. “To be able to use his versatility at nickel when we really needed it. And I personally think it puts him in position to have more opportunities to make plays. He’s the best down there. I thought his best game of the year was versus Tampa. He was all over the place and he continues to do it.”

According to Next Gen Stats, Ward was targeted 18 times in the 49ers' Week 14 win over the Buccaneers, and the defensive back only allowed 10 receptions for 52 yards or 2.9 yards per target.

In the 49ers' 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Thursday night, Ward allowed six receptions on seven targets for only 27 yards, helping lock down the middle of the field against Seattle's offense.

While San Francisco's defense is on a roll, only allowing 11 points per game over their last seven matchups, Ward knows they cannot take their foot off the pedal. Their next two opponents, the Washington Commanders and Oakland Raiders still are trying to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“You have to work hard because every team is going to come in and give us their best shot,” Ward said after the game. “I can guarantee you these coaches are going to get their players hyped, [saying], ‘This is a playoff team and this and that.’ Washington is going to come in hot and it’s going to be a big challenge.”

Ward’s willingness to play wherever the defense needs him has been evident throughout his nine-year career, which has been entirely with the 49ers. The former first-round draft pick has played at cornerback, linebacker and both safety positions prior to his role at nickel back.

“Everyone knows how good of a safety he is,” Shanahan said. “That’s why he more than deserved to be one of the top 100 players in the league last year. I can’t say enough good things about Jimmie. He’s been one of our best players this year.”

The 49ers will have an extra few days of rest before the Week 16 matchup with Washington at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.

