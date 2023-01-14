Jimmie Ward's costly late hit on Geno Smith gifts Seahawks field goal

Ward's late hit on Smith leads to big Seahawks field goal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers were about to head into halftime with a two-point lead over the Seahawks in Saturday's NFC wild-card game at Levi's Stadium until a costly penalty allowed Seattle to kick a last-second field goal and gain a 17-16 advantage.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith scrambled out of the pocket on a first-and-10 play, sliding to the ground with one second remaining in the half as 49ers cornerback/safety Jimmie Ward provided a late hit.

Ward's hit resulted in a 15-yard penalty, allowing Seahawks kicker Jason Myers to boot a go-ahead 56-yard field goal as time expired.

San Francisco led for most of the first half before Seattle took a 14-13 lead on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Smith to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf with 2:40 left in the second quarter. After the 49ers responded with Robbie Gould's go-ahead field goal for a 16-14 San Francisco lead, Ward's costly penalty -- and the subsequent Seahawks field goal -- gave Seattle the edge entering the second half.