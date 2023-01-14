Jimmie Ward's costly late hit on Geno Smith gifts Seahawks field goal
The 49ers were about to head into halftime with a two-point lead over the Seahawks in Saturday's NFC wild-card game at Levi's Stadium until a costly penalty allowed Seattle to kick a last-second field goal and gain a 17-16 advantage.
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith scrambled out of the pocket on a first-and-10 play, sliding to the ground with one second remaining in the half as 49ers cornerback/safety Jimmie Ward provided a late hit.
Ward's hit resulted in a 15-yard penalty, allowing Seahawks kicker Jason Myers to boot a go-ahead 56-yard field goal as time expired.
Jason Myers from 56 yards to give the @Seahawks the halftime lead! #SuperWildCard
San Francisco led for most of the first half before Seattle took a 14-13 lead on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Smith to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf with 2:40 left in the second quarter. After the 49ers responded with Robbie Gould's go-ahead field goal for a 16-14 San Francisco lead, Ward's costly penalty -- and the subsequent Seahawks field goal -- gave Seattle the edge entering the second half.