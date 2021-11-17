Jimmie Ward wants to payback Odell Beckham Jr. for hit on interception

Ward wants to return favor after OBJ's hit on interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmie Ward's performance against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium Monday night was one of, if not the best game of his career.

Intercepting Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford not once, but twice in the first quarter, his first pick consisted of a hard hit from the newest member of the Rams, Odell Beckham Jr.

Jimmie Ward comes away with the interception 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZcdXejDdyh — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 16, 2021

What was Jimmie Ward thinking about during his interception?



"I was just thinking about how Odell came and hit me. How I'm going to have to pay him back next time I see him." pic.twitter.com/JsAkyygO93 — KNBR (@KNBR) November 16, 2021

Ward followed that interception with a pick-six on the very next drive.

Jimmie Ward returns his second pick of the game for a TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p0GzHIf2cq — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) November 16, 2021

The first of the two interceptions was Ward's first since the 2016 season, certainly long overdue.

"Oh it was great," Ward told reporters after the game. "Man I feel great. I don't even have words to say about it. I guess that I can enjoy it for like 24 hours and then it's onto next week. Jacksonville is coming up. We have to go on the road and get this win.

"I just feel like when players make big plays, the guys just feed off of that momentum and have everybody juiced up. The next thing that you know somebody else makes a big play."

After a stunning win over the Rams Monday night, Ward and the 49ers defense will face off against quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the lowly 2-7 Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday in Week 11.

