Jimmie Ward didn't quite guarantee a 49ers win in next Sunday's NFC Championship Game, but he definitely doesn't like the chances for either the Green Bay Packers or Seattle Seahawks.

"Oh yeah, I'm watching that game hard, and whoever the winner is, good luck coming into Levi's and trying to get a win," Ward told NBC Sports Bay Area's Grant Liffmann on Postgame Live after the 49ers beat the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game.

The Seahawks and Packers play Sunday at Lambeau Field for the right to come to Santa Clara next weekend.

With their win over the Vikings, the 49ers are now 7-2 at Levi's Stadium this season.

One of those two losses did come to the Seahawks in Week 10, so Seattle won't be that intimidated if they advance.

Back in Week 12, the 49ers crushed the Packers 37-8 at Levi's Stadium, so Green Bay will have to overcome some serious demons to advance to Super Bowl LIV.

With Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander and Jaquiski Tartt back from injuries, the 49ers clamped down on the Vikings, holding them to 21 rushing yards and 147 total yards of offense.

"It was big-time," Ward said of having those players back on the field. "Communication was there and we stopped a good running team. We forced them to be one dimensional and got them off their game and that's why we held them to 10 points."

After a dominant performance Saturday, Ward and the 49ers can sit back and watch the Packers and Seahawks beat up on each other Sunday. But once that game ends, San Francisco will turn their attention to next Sunday.

A trip to Miami will be on the line.

Jimmie Ward sends message to 49ers' NFC Championship Game opponent originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area