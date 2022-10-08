Jimmie Ward’s return gives 49ers more depth and variety in secondary

The 49ers’ defense has seen excellent play from its secondary so far in 2022, with its cornerbacks and safeties playing a critical role in DeMeco Ryans’ group establishing itself as the best in the NFL through four weeks. As the Niners enter a key stretch of games in their season, the secondary looks set to receive a significant boost.

Safety Jimmie Ward has been designated to return from injured reserve having missed the first four games of the season with a hamstring injury. Corner Jason Verrett has also had his practice window opened and been designated to return from the PUP list. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 last season.

Ward’s absence was seen as a potentially critical one for a 49er defense light on safety depth. However, in his stead, Tashaun Gipson and breakout second-year star Talanoa Hufanga have developed a superb partnership and quelled any concerns at the position, so much so that Ward joked he may not be needed on his return.

“I’m very eager, but I don’t think the defense needs me right now,” Ward said. “They don’t need me. They can keep me clean for right now until they need me.”

Gipson and Hufanga’s play has indeed reduced the urgency for Ward to make his return to the field, which could happen as soon as Sunday’s game with the Carolina Panthers. However, with his versatility, Ward still adds substantial value and gives the 49ers yet more depth at slot corner as well as at safety.

Ward has played both cornerback spots in his career and offers the physicality and coverage ability to match up well with bigger receivers when they are shifted inside to the slot, an area where the 49ers suddenly have several solutions.

Deommodore Lenoir has claimed the starting nickel corner role from rookie Samuel Womack after the latter’s impressive preseason, and last year’s fifth-round pick shone during Monday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Along with Lenoir, Womack and Ward, Verrett also has experience playing in the slot and, when healthy, has proven himself an excellent man coverage corner who can hold up against the league’s premier route-runners.

But given the play of the 49ers’ top corners, with Charvarius ‘Mooney’ Ward and Emmanuel Moseley excelling alongside Lenoir, Verrett is a luxury rather than a necessity these days. By contrast, Ward’s multiplicity can be a substantial asset in allowing San Francisco to switch him between the deep and box safety roles and the slot and deploy him in three-safety looks also involving Gipson and Hufanga.

San Francisco’s defense has thrived predominantly because of the strength of its front and the detail and discipline the back seven show in coverage. Ward’s prospective return not only gives the 49ers more depth at two key spots in the secondary, it also adds to the menu of pitches their elite defense can throw at opponents.

Those different looks may not be required to beat the Panthers in Week 5 but, with games against a diverse Atlanta Falcons offense and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the horizon before a reunion with the Rams, that enhanced arsenal could soon come in very handy.

