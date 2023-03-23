Jimmie Ward posts heartfelt goodbye to 49ers after signing with Texans

Ward posts heartfelt 49ers goodbye after signing with Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmie Ward, formerly the longest-tenured 49ers player, departs after nine seasons with San Francisco.

The veteran safety signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Houston Texans in free agency, joining former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans' squad.

Prior to his departure, Ward was the longest-tenured player on the 49ers roster after San Francisco selected him with the 30th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. With Ward gone, defensive tackle Arik Armstead now is the longest-tenured 49ers player.

Ward took to Instagram, where he posted a heartfelt goodbye to the only team he has known.

Ward had plenty of ups and downs at the beginning of his career before becoming one of San Francisco's most consistent players and a veteran anchor to the 49ers' defense.

Primarily a free safety, Ward bounced around the defensive backfield, recording starts at outside and slot cornerback positions. His flexibility and underrated play caught the attention of coach Kyle Shanahan, who in 2019, dubbed Ward his favorite player and said that he would wear the defensive back's jersey on the sideline if he could.

Ward undoubtedly departs as one of the most respected and admired players in the locker room and amongst the fanbase. Joining a young Texans defense, the 31-year-old should provide stability for an up-and-coming Houston team.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast