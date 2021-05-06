Jimmie Ward posts cryptic Richard Sherman-49ers Instagram story

Ward puts cryptic Sherman-49ers post on his IG story originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Does Jimmie Ward know something that we don't know?

The 49ers safety posted a cryptic Instagram story Thursday regarding a possible return of Richard Sherman.

Does Jimmie Ward know something we don’t about Sherm?? 🤔



Sherman, 33, still is a free agent. The longtime star cornerback spent the last three seasons in Santa Clara and recently said he would be "ecstatic" to re-sign with the 49ers.

He also made it sound like a possible return wouldn't exactly come in a quick manner.

"It's one of those things where it would probably happen late or during the season, if anything, if it happens at all," Sherman said.

The veteran played at a star level in 2019, but injuries limited him to just five games last season. He isn't the lockdown corner he once was, but Sherman no doubt would improve any secondary.

Sherman told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco in December that a re-signing with the 49ers wasn't likely because of the team's salary-cap constraints. With free agency and the NFL draft over, perhaps Sherman now feels otherwise.

We'll see. The Sherman situation in the Bay certainly is getting a bit more spicy lately.

