Jimmie Ward, playing out of position, faces huge test vs. Rams' Cooper Kupp

Playing out of position, 49ers' Ward faces huge test vs. Kupp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Safety Jimmie Ward made it onto the NFL’s Top 100 list for the first time in his career this year.

But in the final year of his contract with the 49ers, things are not going well to set himself up for next season.

Ward has suited up for just two games. And in one of those games, he sustained a fractured hand on the opening kickoff and lasted just one play on defense.

Also, Ward is no longer playing free safety -- his best position.

When he played 88 percent of the snaps in Week 7 against the Kansas City Chiefs, Ward lined up at nickel back. It is unclear whether the 49ers plan to move Ward back to safety for the second half of the season.

“I don’t know, man,” Ward said. “I’m just going to do what the coaches tell me to do. It’s my last year on the contract, and I’m just trying to be a great team player.”

Veteran Tashaun Gipson played reasonably well at free safety in place of Ward to open the season. Then, Emmanuel Moseley sustained a season-ending knee injury, forcing nickel back Deommodore Lenoir to step in at cornerback.

Ward, 31, a ninth-year pro, missed the first four games with a hamstring injury. When he was ready to play, he was inserted at nickel back.

Ward will face the biggest challenge of any 49ers player on Sunday in an important NFC West matchup. He will be lined up for a lot of the game across from Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp, who led the NFL last season in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

In just six games this season, quarterback Matthew Stafford and Kupp have teamed up for 56 receptions (on 72 targets) for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

“They got a love connection going on over there,” Ward said of the Stafford-Kupp combination.

“There’s a whole bunch of pivots, option routes, double-moves and stuff. It’s going to be another challenge.”

Story continues

RELATED: 49ers injury update: Verrett activated, Deebo doesn't practice

Ward returned to action against Kansas City after missing one game following surgery to repair his broken hand.

He has not had a lot of practice time or game situations to get ready for the most difficult assignment any nickel back can face.

“I just got to figure it out,” Ward said. “I don’t have any excuses. I got to go out and play. I can’t hope for anything. I can’t wish I didn’t have a club, can’t wish I was back at safety. I don’t have room to hope and wish.”

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast