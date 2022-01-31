Jimmie Ward makes his third interception off Matthew Stafford this season

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams has a knack for throwing passes that wind up in the hands of San Francisco 49ers DB Jimmie Ward.

After Ward picked off Stafford twice the first time the teams played in the regular season — his only picks during the 17-game campaign — Ward was at it again in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium.

Coope Kupp was covered and the ball deflected in the air to Ward, who plucked it and returned it for 23 yards in the first quarter.

On the play, Fred Warner of the Niners delivered a head shot to Stafford on the return but the officials missed throwing a penalty flag.